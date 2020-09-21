County Employment and Wages in Virginia – First Quarter 2020

News Release Information 20-1810-PHI

Monday, September 21, 2020

Average weekly wages increased in 11 of 12 largest counties

Employment rose in 8 of the 12 largest counties in Virginia from March 2019 to March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that Chesapeake City had the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 1.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

U.S. employment increased 0.4 percent over the year with 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. St. Johns, FL, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 3.7 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.5 percent.

Among the 12 largest counties in Virginia, employment was highest in Fairfax County (619,000) in March 2020. Within Fairfax County's private industry, professional and technical services accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 12 largest Virginia counties accounted for 56.3 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 121 counties in Virginia with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 115 of the 121 smaller counties were below the national average in the first quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Eleven of the 12 large Virginia counties reported average weekly wage gains from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Eight counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 3.3 percent. Prince William County has the largest gain (+5.4 percent), followed by Chesterfield County (+4.9 percent), and Richmond City (+4.5 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Virginia's other 8 large counties ranged from 4.4 percent to 0.7 percent. (See chart 2.)

View Chart Data

Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 335 had over-the-year wage increases. McLean, IL, had the largest percentage wage increase (+13.3 percent). Twenty large counties had wage declines during the period. Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-12.8 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Weekly wages in the 5 of the 12 largest counties in Virginia were above the national average of $1,222 in the first quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in three of these counties ranked among the top 50 nationwide: Arlington ($2,018, 9th), Fairfax ($1,914, 13th), and Alexandria City ($1,507, 35th).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 92 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2020. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,270. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 265 counties. At $666 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Virginia's smaller counties

Among the 121 smaller counties in Virginia-those with employment below 75,000-six counties reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,222. Goochland County ($2,701) reported the highest among the small counties, and the highest average weekly wage in the state. Mathews County ($554) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.

When all 133 counties in Virginia were considered, 16 reported average weekly wages of less than $650, 40 registered wages from $650 to $749, 26 had wages from $750 to $849, 18 had wages from $850 to $849, and 33 had average weekly wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 3.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Noteor visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication was published in September 2019. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm. The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands) Employment Average weekly wage March 2020 (thousands) Percent change, March 2019-20 National ranking by percent change First quarter 2020 National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2019-20 National ranking by percent change United States 10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 -- $1,222 -- 3.3 -- Virginia 282.9 3,921.0 0.6 -- 1,233 13 4.0 11 Alexandria City 6.2 88.1 -1.8 338 1,507 35 0.7 319 Arlington 9.2 185.0 1.1 79 2,018 9 2.5 224 Chesapeake City 6.3 104.0 1.7 45 895 312 4.4 62 Chesterfield 9.4 136.5 1.4 60 972 246 4.9 34 Fairfax 36.9 619.0 1.1 79 1,914 13 4.4 62 Henrico 11.9 192.0 0.2 182 1,184 104 4.4 62 Loudoun 12.9 174.3 1.4 60 1,361 52 2.3 241 Newport News City 4.0 104.2 0.6 133 1,062 174 -0.8 347 Norfolk City 6.1 140.0 -1.5 329 1,117 140 3.4 150 Prince William 9.7 132.3 0.3 166 981 234 5.4 26 Richmond City 8.0 157.5 -0.7 272 1,359 54 4.5 56 Virginia Beach City 12.4 175.3 -0.3 240 869 323 4.2 76 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2020 Average weekly wage United States 147,088,945 $1,222 Virginia 3,920,952 1233 Accomack 12,752 793 Albemarle 58,550 1,069 Alleghany 3,666 689 Amelia 2,596 710 Amherst 7,934 747 Appomattox 3,280 598 Arlington 185,010 2,018 Augusta 28,093 886 Bath 2,121 836 Bedford 18,645 749 Bland 1,873 901 Botetourt 11,023 848 Brunswick 3,414 682 Buchanan 6,287 950 Buckingham 3,332 722 Campbell 17,317 1,000 Caroline 5,659 745 Carroll 6,177 597 Charles City 1,691 885 Charlotte 2,722 671 Chesterfield 136,497 972 Clarke 3,792 862 Craig 761 677 Culpeper 16,131 840 Cumberland 1,231 639 Dickenson 3,440 777 Dinwiddie 8,537 969 Essex 3,610 674 Fairfax County 618,951 1,914 Fauquier 21,981 1,020 Floyd 3,541 575 Fluvanna 4,251 818 Franklin 15,361 654 Frederick 33,906 980 Giles 4,476 810 Gloucester 9,474 689 Goochland 17,818 2,701 Grayson 3,133 566 Greene 3,740 680 Greensville 4,391 890 Halifax 11,614 740 Hanover 53,637 859 Henrico 191,985 1,184 Henry 15,586 662 Highland 447 599 Isle of Wight 10,695 1,262 James City 28,718 848 King and Queen 1,093 746 King George 12,465 1,462 King William 3,958 869 Lancaster 4,419 707 Lee 4,209 663 Loudoun 174,308 1,361 Louisa 9,790 961 Lunenburg 2,387 681 Madison 3,102 713 Mathews 1,582 554 Mecklenburg 11,445 692 Middlesex 3,168 664 Montgomery 42,607 927 Nelson 4,007 703 New Kent 5,099 767 Northampton 3,997 602 Northumberland 2,441 872 Nottoway 5,753 725 Orange 9,678 769 Page 5,231 665 Patrick 4,283 565 Pittsylvania 12,091 700 Powhatan 7,381 769 Prince Edward 9,006 721 Prince George 14,817 1,042 Prince William 132,298 981 Pulaski 14,013 794 Rappahannock 1,441 735 Richmond County 2,907 767 Roanoke County 39,290 844 Rockbridge 6,385 631 Rockingham 33,817 889 Russell 6,721 783 Scott 4,929 637 Shenandoah 13,981 793 Smyth 11,598 693 Southampton 3,610 718 Spotsylvania 35,964 827 Stafford 45,894 1,084 Surry 2,293 1,693 Sussex 3,640 790 Tazewell 14,362 673 Warren 12,745 796 Washington 19,192 705 Westmoreland 3,297 643 Wise 11,467 661 Wythe 11,225 699 York 20,283 750 Alexandria City 88,135 1,507 Bristol City 9,468 712 Buena Vista City 2,061 688 Charlottesville City 39,655 1,094 Chesapeake City 104,043 895 Colonial Heights City 10,557 624 Covington City 3,849 978 Danville City 24,933 762 Emporia City 3,216 618 Fairfax City 19,078 1,150 Falls Church City 11,959 1,343 Franklin City 4,275 619 Fredericksburg City 23,967 907 Galax City 5,553 606 Hampton City 52,506 937 Harrisonburg City 31,306 818 Hopewell City 7,946 1,078 Lexington City 4,539 845 Lynchburg City 51,518 879 Manassas City 23,256 1,364 Manassas Park City 3,904 920 Martinsville City 9,275 674 Newport News City 104,150 1,062 Norfolk City 140,039 1,117 Norton City 3,391 762 Petersburg City 13,143 772 Poquoson City 1,776 650 Portsmouth City 44,483 1,036 Radford City 5,761 887 Richmond City 157,533 1,359 Roanoke City 65,099 944 Salem City 19,373 988 Staunton City 11,133 735 Suffolk City 33,025 1,044 Virginia Beach City 175,276 869 Waynesboro City 9,504 744 Williamsburg City 12,204 833 Winchester City 25,209 973 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.