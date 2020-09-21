|
County Employment and Wages in Virginia – First Quarter 2020
09/21/2020 | 11:25am EDT
News Release Information
20-1810-PHI
Monday, September 21, 2020
Average weekly wages increased in 11 of 12 largest counties
Employment rose in 8 of the 12 largest counties in Virginia from March 2019 to March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019.) Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that Chesapeake City had the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 1.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)
U.S. employment increased 0.4 percent over the year with 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. St. Johns, FL, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 3.7 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.5 percent.
Among the 12 largest counties in Virginia, employment was highest in Fairfax County (619,000) in March 2020. Within Fairfax County's private industry, professional and technical services accounted for the largest employment. Together, the 12 largest Virginia counties accounted for 56.3 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 357 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.
Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 121 counties in Virginia with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in 115 of the 121 smaller counties were below the national average in the first quarter of 2020. (See table 2.)
Large county wage changes
Eleven of the 12 large Virginia counties reported average weekly wage gains from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. (See chart 2.) Eight counties had rates of wage gains that were above the national rate of 3.3 percent. Prince William County has the largest gain (+5.4 percent), followed by Chesterfield County (+4.9 percent), and Richmond City (+4.5 percent). Over-the-year wage gains among Virginia's other 8 large counties ranged from 4.4 percent to 0.7 percent. (See chart 2.)
Among the 357 largest counties in the United States, 335 had over-the-year wage increases. McLean, IL, had the largest percentage wage increase (+13.3 percent). Twenty large counties had wage declines during the period. Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-12.8 percent).
Large county average weekly wages
Weekly wages in the 5 of the 12 largest counties in Virginia were above the national average of $1,222 in the first quarter of 2020. Average weekly wages in three of these counties ranked among the top 50 nationwide: Arlington ($2,018, 9th), Fairfax ($1,914, 13th), and Alexandria City ($1,507, 35th).
Among the largest U.S. counties, 92 reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the first quarter of 2020. New York, NY, had the highest average weekly wage at $3,270. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 265 counties. At $666 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.
Average weekly wages in Virginia's smaller counties
Among the 121 smaller counties in Virginia-those with employment below 75,000-six counties reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,222. Goochland County ($2,701) reported the highest among the small counties, and the highest average weekly wage in the state. Mathews County ($554) reported the lowest average weekly wage in the state.
When all 133 counties in Virginia were considered, 16 reported average weekly wages of less than $650, 40 registered wages from $650 to $749, 26 had wages from $750 to $849, 18 had wages from $850 to $849, and 33 had average weekly wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 3.)
Additional statistics and other information
QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Noteor visit www.bls.gov/cew.
Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication was published in September 2019. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm. The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.
The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Technical Note
Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's web site.
QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.
The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.
Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
|
Area
|
Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
March 2020 (thousands)
|
Percent change, March 2019-20
|
National ranking by percent change
|
First quarter 2020
|
National ranking by level
|
Percent change, first quarter 2019-20
|
National ranking by percent change
|
United States
|
10,447.2
|
147,088.9
|
0.4
|
--
|
$1,222
|
--
|
3.3
|
--
|
Virginia
|
282.9
|
3,921.0
|
0.6
|
--
|
1,233
|
13
|
4.0
|
11
|
Alexandria City
|
6.2
|
88.1
|
-1.8
|
338
|
1,507
|
35
|
0.7
|
319
|
Arlington
|
9.2
|
185.0
|
1.1
|
79
|
2,018
|
9
|
2.5
|
224
|
Chesapeake City
|
6.3
|
104.0
|
1.7
|
45
|
895
|
312
|
4.4
|
62
|
Chesterfield
|
9.4
|
136.5
|
1.4
|
60
|
972
|
246
|
4.9
|
34
|
Fairfax
|
36.9
|
619.0
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,914
|
13
|
4.4
|
62
|
Henrico
|
11.9
|
192.0
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,184
|
104
|
4.4
|
62
|
Loudoun
|
12.9
|
174.3
|
1.4
|
60
|
1,361
|
52
|
2.3
|
241
|
Newport News City
|
4.0
|
104.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,062
|
174
|
-0.8
|
347
|
Norfolk City
|
6.1
|
140.0
|
-1.5
|
329
|
1,117
|
140
|
3.4
|
150
|
Prince William
|
9.7
|
132.3
|
0.3
|
166
|
981
|
234
|
5.4
|
26
|
Richmond City
|
8.0
|
157.5
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,359
|
54
|
4.5
|
56
|
Virginia Beach City
|
12.4
|
175.3
|
-0.3
|
240
|
869
|
323
|
4.2
|
76
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
|
Area
|
Employment March 2020
|
Average weekly wage
|
|
United States
|
147,088,945
|
$1,222
|
Virginia
|
3,920,952
|
1233
|
Accomack
|
12,752
|
793
|
Albemarle
|
58,550
|
1,069
|
Alleghany
|
3,666
|
689
|
Amelia
|
2,596
|
710
|
Amherst
|
7,934
|
747
|
Appomattox
|
3,280
|
598
|
Arlington
|
185,010
|
2,018
|
Augusta
|
28,093
|
886
|
Bath
|
2,121
|
836
|
Bedford
|
18,645
|
749
|
Bland
|
1,873
|
901
|
Botetourt
|
11,023
|
848
|
Brunswick
|
3,414
|
682
|
Buchanan
|
6,287
|
950
|
Buckingham
|
3,332
|
722
|
Campbell
|
17,317
|
1,000
|
Caroline
|
5,659
|
745
|
Carroll
|
6,177
|
597
|
Charles City
|
1,691
|
885
|
Charlotte
|
2,722
|
671
|
Chesterfield
|
136,497
|
972
|
Clarke
|
3,792
|
862
|
Craig
|
761
|
677
|
Culpeper
|
16,131
|
840
|
Cumberland
|
1,231
|
639
|
Dickenson
|
3,440
|
777
|
Dinwiddie
|
8,537
|
969
|
Essex
|
3,610
|
674
|
Fairfax County
|
618,951
|
1,914
|
Fauquier
|
21,981
|
1,020
|
Floyd
|
3,541
|
575
|
Fluvanna
|
4,251
|
818
|
Franklin
|
15,361
|
654
|
Frederick
|
33,906
|
980
|
Giles
|
4,476
|
810
|
Gloucester
|
9,474
|
689
|
Goochland
|
17,818
|
2,701
|
Grayson
|
3,133
|
566
|
Greene
|
3,740
|
680
|
Greensville
|
4,391
|
890
|
Halifax
|
11,614
|
740
|
Hanover
|
53,637
|
859
|
Henrico
|
191,985
|
1,184
|
Henry
|
15,586
|
662
|
Highland
|
447
|
599
|
Isle of Wight
|
10,695
|
1,262
|
James City
|
28,718
|
848
|
King and Queen
|
1,093
|
746
|
King George
|
12,465
|
1,462
|
King William
|
3,958
|
869
|
Lancaster
|
4,419
|
707
|
Lee
|
4,209
|
663
|
Loudoun
|
174,308
|
1,361
|
Louisa
|
9,790
|
961
|
Lunenburg
|
2,387
|
681
|
Madison
|
3,102
|
713
|
Mathews
|
1,582
|
554
|
Mecklenburg
|
11,445
|
692
|
Middlesex
|
3,168
|
664
|
Montgomery
|
42,607
|
927
|
Nelson
|
4,007
|
703
|
New Kent
|
5,099
|
767
|
Northampton
|
3,997
|
602
|
Northumberland
|
2,441
|
872
|
Nottoway
|
5,753
|
725
|
Orange
|
9,678
|
769
|
Page
|
5,231
|
665
|
Patrick
|
4,283
|
565
|
Pittsylvania
|
12,091
|
700
|
Powhatan
|
7,381
|
769
|
Prince Edward
|
9,006
|
721
|
Prince George
|
14,817
|
1,042
|
Prince William
|
132,298
|
981
|
Pulaski
|
14,013
|
794
|
Rappahannock
|
1,441
|
735
|
Richmond County
|
2,907
|
767
|
Roanoke County
|
39,290
|
844
|
Rockbridge
|
6,385
|
631
|
Rockingham
|
33,817
|
889
|
Russell
|
6,721
|
783
|
Scott
|
4,929
|
637
|
Shenandoah
|
13,981
|
793
|
Smyth
|
11,598
|
693
|
Southampton
|
3,610
|
718
|
Spotsylvania
|
35,964
|
827
|
Stafford
|
45,894
|
1,084
|
Surry
|
2,293
|
1,693
|
Sussex
|
3,640
|
790
|
Tazewell
|
14,362
|
673
|
Warren
|
12,745
|
796
|
Washington
|
19,192
|
705
|
Westmoreland
|
3,297
|
643
|
Wise
|
11,467
|
661
|
Wythe
|
11,225
|
699
|
York
|
20,283
|
750
|
Alexandria City
|
88,135
|
1,507
|
Bristol City
|
9,468
|
712
|
Buena Vista City
|
2,061
|
688
|
Charlottesville City
|
39,655
|
1,094
|
Chesapeake City
|
104,043
|
895
|
Colonial Heights City
|
10,557
|
624
|
Covington City
|
3,849
|
978
|
Danville City
|
24,933
|
762
|
Emporia City
|
3,216
|
618
|
Fairfax City
|
19,078
|
1,150
|
Falls Church City
|
11,959
|
1,343
|
Franklin City
|
4,275
|
619
|
Fredericksburg City
|
23,967
|
907
|
Galax City
|
5,553
|
606
|
Hampton City
|
52,506
|
937
|
Harrisonburg City
|
31,306
|
818
|
Hopewell City
|
7,946
|
1,078
|
Lexington City
|
4,539
|
845
|
Lynchburg City
|
51,518
|
879
|
Manassas City
|
23,256
|
1,364
|
Manassas Park City
|
3,904
|
920
|
Martinsville City
|
9,275
|
674
|
Newport News City
|
104,150
|
1,062
|
Norfolk City
|
140,039
|
1,117
|
Norton City
|
3,391
|
762
|
Petersburg City
|
13,143
|
772
|
Poquoson City
|
1,776
|
650
|
Portsmouth City
|
44,483
|
1,036
|
Radford City
|
5,761
|
887
|
Richmond City
|
157,533
|
1,359
|
Roanoke City
|
65,099
|
944
|
Salem City
|
19,373
|
988
|
Staunton City
|
11,133
|
735
|
Suffolk City
|
33,025
|
1,044
|
Virginia Beach City
|
175,276
|
869
|
Waynesboro City
|
9,504
|
744
|
Williamsburg City
|
12,204
|
833
|
Winchester City
|
25,209
|
973
|
NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.
|
State
|
Establishments, first quarter 2020 (thousands)
|
Employment
|
Average weekly wage
|
March 2020 (thousands)
|
Percent change, March 2019-20
|
First quarter 2020
|
National ranking by level
|
Percent change, first quarter 2019-20
|
National ranking by percent change
|
United States
|
10,447.2
|
147,088.9
|
0.4
|
$1,222
|
--
|
3.3
|
--
|
Alabama
|
132.6
|
1,983.8
|
0.3
|
974
|
36
|
3.2
|
23
|
Alaska
|
22.6
|
312.8
|
-0.1
|
1,130
|
19
|
2.1
|
44
|
Arizona
|
170.4
|
2,957.2
|
1.9
|
1,098
|
22
|
4.4
|
1
|
Arkansas
|
93.6
|
1,220.5
|
0.2
|
922
|
45
|
3.0
|
29
|
California
|
1,631.1
|
17,570.5
|
0.8
|
1,459
|
5
|
4.2
|
3
|
Colorado
|
214.5
|
2,725.2
|
1.2
|
1,284
|
9
|
4.3
|
2
|
Connecticut
|
124.1
|
1,639.4
|
-0.7
|
1,510
|
4
|
1.5
|
48
|
Delaware
|
34.6
|
443.7
|
-0.3
|
1,251
|
11
|
1.7
|
45
|
District of Columbia
|
42.3
|
778.1
|
0.6
|
1,994
|
1
|
3.8
|
14
|
Florida
|
740.5
|
8,975.1
|
0.8
|
1,051
|
25
|
3.6
|
18
|
Georgia
|
301.5
|
4,522.2
|
0.9
|
1,159
|
17
|
3.4
|
19
|
Hawaii
|
45.4
|
655.5
|
-1.0
|
1,033
|
27
|
3.0
|
29
|
Idaho
|
66.8
|
755.2
|
3.1
|
864
|
50
|
4.2
|
3
|
Illinois
|
381.5
|
5,872.9
|
-0.7
|
1,302
|
8
|
2.3
|
41
|
Indiana
|
171.1
|
3,028.5
|
-1.0
|
994
|
33
|
3.2
|
23
|
Iowa
|
104.8
|
1,523.4
|
-0.2
|
978
|
35
|
3.7
|
16
|
Kansas
|
89.8
|
1,383.3
|
0.2
|
969
|
37
|
3.2
|
23
|
Kentucky
|
124.0
|
1,884.9
|
0.1
|
943
|
43
|
2.5
|
38
|
Louisiana
|
137.4
|
1,897.0
|
-1.3
|
969
|
37
|
1.7
|
45
|
Maine
|
53.9
|
601.0
|
0.1
|
955
|
40
|
4.0
|
11
|
Maryland
|
175.7
|
2,661.5
|
-0.4
|
1,277
|
10
|
4.1
|
8
|
Massachusetts
|
263.3
|
3,565.1
|
-0.2
|
1,605
|
3
|
3.0
|
29
|
Michigan
|
267.0
|
4,281.4
|
-0.6
|
1,103
|
20
|
2.3
|
41
|
Minnesota
|
183.9
|
2,838.2
|
-0.1
|
1,235
|
12
|
2.7
|
35
|
Mississippi
|
73.9
|
1,128.1
|
-0.2
|
801
|
51
|
2.8
|
34
|
Missouri
|
214.8
|
2,795.7
|
0.3
|
1,016
|
31
|
3.0
|
29
|
Montana
|
50.6
|
465.2
|
1.5
|
869
|
49
|
3.1
|
27
|
Nebraska
|
72.3
|
972.4
|
0.8
|
956
|
39
|
4.1
|
8
|
Nevada
|
86.1
|
1,410.8
|
1.3
|
1,033
|
27
|
4.2
|
3
|
New Hampshire
|
54.3
|
657.0
|
0.2
|
1,194
|
15
|
3.3
|
20
|
New Jersey
|
285.8
|
4,052.7
|
0.4
|
1,455
|
6
|
3.9
|
13
|
New Mexico
|
64.0
|
835.6
|
0.9
|
923
|
44
|
3.7
|
16
|
New York
|
657.2
|
9,415.7
|
-0.3
|
1,693
|
2
|
3.3
|
20
|
North Carolina
|
296.0
|
4,501.1
|
0.9
|
1,094
|
23
|
4.1
|
8
|
North Dakota
|
32.2
|
414.3
|
0.0
|
1,046
|
26
|
2.4
|
39
|
Ohio
|
304.4
|
5,349.6
|
-0.3
|
1,063
|
24
|
2.9
|
33
|
Oklahoma
|
112.8
|
1,598.0
|
-1.3
|
949
|
42
|
-0.5
|
51
|
Oregon
|
162.4
|
1,938.9
|
0.7
|
1,103
|
20
|
4.2
|
3
|
Pennsylvania
|
363.5
|
5,851.3
|
0.0
|
1,177
|
16
|
2.7
|
35
|
Rhode Island
|
39.5
|
473.9
|
-0.2
|
1,132
|
18
|
2.7
|
35
|
South Carolina
|
142.7
|
2,112.8
|
0.1
|
922
|
45
|
2.2
|
43
|
South Dakota
|
34.7
|
420.6
|
0.4
|
901
|
48
|
4.2
|
3
|
Tennessee
|
171.2
|
3,033.5
|
1.0
|
1,027
|
29
|
3.1
|
27
|
Texas
|
725.7
|
12,626.2
|
1.2
|
1,232
|
14
|
2.4
|
39
|
Utah
|
109.8
|
1,526.8
|
1.8
|
1,026
|
30
|
3.2
|
23
|
Vermont
|
26.1
|
303.9
|
-1.8
|
980
|
34
|
3.3
|
20
|
Virginia
|
282.9
|
3,921.0
|
0.6
|
1,233
|
13
|
4.0
|
11
|
Washington
|
255.6
|
3,427.3
|
1.7
|
1,414
|
7
|
3.8
|
14
|
West Virginia
|
51.2
|
674.9
|
-1.8
|
904
|
47
|
0.9
|
49
|
Wisconsin
|
178.2
|
2,836.5
|
-0.2
|
1,008
|
32
|
1.7
|
45
|
Wyoming
|
27.2
|
268.5
|
-0.5
|
955
|
40
|
0.6
|
50
|
Puerto Rico
|
47.5
|
886.4
|
1.0
|
551
|
|
0.0
|
|
Virgin Islands
|
3.3
|
40.1
|
5.7
|
1,046
|
|
6.3
|
|
Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Disclaimer
|
|