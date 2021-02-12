Log in
Coupang : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

02/12/2021 | 08:37am EST
Coupang, one of Asia's largest eCommerce companies, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Coupang has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CPNG”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. HSBC, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities, and CLSA will act as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2696 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; BofA Securities NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Prospectus delivery address: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by e-mail at prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.


© Business Wire 2021
