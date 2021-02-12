Coupang : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Coupang, one of Asia's largest eCommerce companies, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Coupang has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CPNG”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. HSBC, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities, and CLSA will act as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

