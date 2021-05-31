Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on July 8

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - The widely-monitored national
security case of 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with
conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in
custody for the past three months, will resume on July 8, a
judge ruled on Monday.
Defendants will receive evidence against them before June 28
and they can make a plea at their next appearance in the West
Kowloon Court. The case may then be moved to the High Court,
which has the power to give longer sentences.
Some lawyers argued defendants could not be expected to make
a plea so soon, given the national security law was new to the
city and it would therefore take longer than usual to analyse
the evidence. Judge Victor So dismissed the request.
"Seven days is the law," So said, referring to the deadline
given to the prosecution to present the evidence.
The 47, most of whom have been denied bail, were arrested on
charges of participating in an unofficial, non-binding and
independently organised primary vote last year to select
candidates for a since-postponed city election, which
authorities say was a "vicious plot" to subvert the government.
Around a hundred supporters gathered outside the court,
waving smartphone flashlights and chanting "Hong Kongers hang in
there."
"I want to tell my friends among the 47 that they don’t need
to worry, as many are determined to fight on," activist Jerry
Yuen said outside the court.
The charges against the activists, many of whom have
announced their retirement from politics, are punishable with up
to life in prison.
Diplomats and rights groups are closely watching the case
amid mounting concerns over the independence of the former
British colony's judicial system, that is seen as the foundation
on which its financial prowess was built.
Marathon bail hearings in March lasted four days and dragged
late into the night, causing several defendants to fall ill and
seek hospital treatment. Most of the subsequent appeals for bail
have been denied.
On Friday, High Court Judge Esther Toh denied former
lawmaker Claudia Mo's bail application, citing, among other
reasons, her WhatsApp messages with foreign journalists,
commenting on news.
In denying bail in mid-March to Jeremy Tam, another former
lawmaker, Toh cited an email he received from the U.S. Consulate
where he was invited to "catch up." His lawyers said he never
replied.
Ten of the defendants are expected to apply for bail again
on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The security law sets a high threshold for defendants
seeking bail to demonstrate they would not break the law, a
departure from common law practice, which puts the onus on
prosecutors to make their case for detention as an exception.
The protracted hearings and the reasons for rejecting bail
have stunned diplomats and rights groups, who see it as a
dramatic display of the Chinese-ruled city's authoritarian turn.
