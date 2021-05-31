Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on July 8

05/31/2021 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - The widely-monitored national security case of 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for the past three months, will resume on July 8, a judge ruled on Monday.

Defendants will receive evidence against them before June 28 and they can make a plea at their next appearance in the West Kowloon Court. The case may then be moved to the High Court, which has the power to give longer sentences.

Some lawyers argued defendants could not be expected to make a plea so soon, given the national security law was new to the city and it would therefore take longer than usual to analyse the evidence. Judge Victor So dismissed the request.

"Seven days is the law," So said, referring to the deadline given to the prosecution to present the evidence.

The 47, most of whom have been denied bail, were arrested on charges of participating in an unofficial, non-binding and independently organised primary vote last year to select candidates for a since-postponed city election, which authorities say was a "vicious plot" to subvert the government.

Around a hundred supporters gathered outside the court, waving smartphone flashlights and chanting "Hong Kongers hang in there."

"I want to tell my friends among the 47 that they don’t need to worry, as many are determined to fight on," activist Jerry Yuen said outside the court.

The charges against the activists, many of whom have announced their retirement from politics, are punishable with up to life in prison.

Diplomats and rights groups are closely watching the case amid mounting concerns over the independence of the former British colony's judicial system, that is seen as the foundation on which its financial prowess was built.

Marathon bail hearings in March lasted four days and dragged late into the night, causing several defendants to fall ill and seek hospital treatment. Most of the subsequent appeals for bail have been denied.

On Friday, High Court Judge Esther Toh denied former lawmaker Claudia Mo's bail application, citing, among other reasons, her WhatsApp messages with foreign journalists, commenting on news.

In denying bail in mid-March to Jeremy Tam, another former lawmaker, Toh cited an email he received from the U.S. Consulate where he was invited to "catch up." His lawyers said he never replied.

Ten of the defendants are expected to apply for bail again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The security law sets a high threshold for defendants seeking bail to demonstrate they would not break the law, a departure from common law practice, which puts the onus on prosecutors to make their case for detention as an exception.

The protracted hearings and the reasons for rejecting bail have stunned diplomats and rights groups, who see it as a dramatic display of the Chinese-ruled city's authoritarian turn.

(Writing by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aThai economy may take until early 2023 to normalise - c.bank chief
RE
05:59aPandemic-hit Portuguese airline TAP posts quarterly loss
RE
05:58aCourt case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on July 8
RE
05:57aJapanese companies to develop chipmaking technology with TSMC -Nikkei
RE
05:56aFrench judges start questioning Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
05:56aFACTBOX-China's tweaks to population policy over the years
RE
05:54aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell to visit Indonesia and ASEAN
PU
05:53aMalaysia's Petronas Q1 profit doubles as commodity prices recover
RE
05:52aWHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty
RE
05:50aVISCO VISION  : says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..
3CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

HOT NEWS