Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Court rejects 'shockingly low' 4-year sentence for NY woman who aided Islamic State

08/18/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday threw out what it called a "shockingly low" four-year prison term for a Brooklyn woman who admitted to supporting Islamic State, and ordered that she be resentenced.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said late U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein abused his discretion in finding Sinmyah Amera Ceasar's need for educational and mental health support after a lifetime of emotional, physical and sexual abuse justified the sentence.

While "not without sympathy" for Ceasar, Circuit Judge Robert Sack said the four-year term "shocks the conscience," failing to balance her need for rehabilitation against the needs to ensure just punishment and promote respect for the law.

"We further conclude that in comparison with sentences for similar terrorism crimes, Ceasar's sentence of 48 months' imprisonment was shockingly low and unsupportable as a matter of law," Sack wrote for a three-judge panel.

Prosecutors had sought a 30- to 50-year prison term, calling the 26-year-old Ceasar a "committed recruiter" for Islamic State who, using the name "Umm Nutella," tried to connect supporters in the United States with operatives in other countries.

Ceasar was sentenced in June 2019, and has been free since July 2020 after receiving credit for time served.

A public defender representing Ceasar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis in Brooklyn declined to comment.

Ceasar was arrested in November 2016 at New York's Kennedy Airport while preparing to leave the country.

She began cooperating with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Ceasar was freed on bail in April 2018, but bail was revoked three months later after she resumed reaching out to Islamic State supporters.

Prosecutors said Ceasar lied in a subsequent FBI interview about her communications and use of Facebook and email.

Weinstein, known for his independent streak, died in June. A different judge will resentence Ceasar.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aU.S. homebuilding stumbles amid unrelenting supply constraints
RE
11:53aBulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm
RE
11:44aDutch central bank says Binance not in compliance with rules
RE
11:40aCourt rejects 'shockingly low' 4-year sentence for NY woman who aided Islamic State
RE
11:35aQuSecure Named as 1 of the Top 28 Cybersecurity Firms of 2021 by CB Insights
BU
11:29aSouth African rand falls on risk-off mood, stocks drop
RE
11:27aFrench Canadian pension Caisse adds over C$20 billion in six months
RE
11:21aU.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims
RE
11:20aTencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
RE
11:20aTencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps

HOT NEWS