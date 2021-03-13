Court releases 3 Hong Kong activists on bail in case involving 47

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court on
Saturday released on bail three more activists but remanded two
in custody in a widely monitored case involving the most
sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.
The High Court was ruling on an appeal by prosecutors
against a lower court's decision to grant bail to the five
activists.
Tat Cheng, Michael Pang and Ricky Or were granted bail,
while Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki were denied bail by High Court
judge Esther Toh.
Some family members of those denied bail cried after hearing
the verdict, including Tam's wife. But Kwok's wife remained
defiant, holding up a sign outside the court that read:
"Dear Hongkongers. You'll never walk alone! Add oil!"
An appeal against granting bail to four others will be heard
on Monday.
The charges on conspiracy to commit subversion against 47
opposition figures are being closely watched by foreign
diplomats and rights groups.
They have raised concerns over the vanishing space for
dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a swift
authoritarian turn since the imposition of the law in June 2020.
Since the 47 were charged around two weeks ago, the court
has heard a series of requests for bail. Although most were
rejected, the court approved some applications, prompting
immediate appeals from prosecutors.
Eight have been granted bail so far, including Saturday's
three, as prosecutors' appeals were either rejected or
withdrawn.
The bail conditions for the three on Saturday included not
threatening national security, participating in any elections
except to vote, or contacting foreign officials, as well as
surrendering all travel documents, observing a curfew and
reporting to police regularly.
The 47 are accused of organising and participating in an
unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that
authorities said was part of a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the
government.
The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition
candidates for a legislative council election that the
government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.
Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings.
