Court unfreezes accounts of Mexican firm sanctioned by U.S.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has
unfrozen the bank accounts of a local company blacklisted by the
United States for trading in oil with Venezuelan state oil firm
PDVSA despite U.S. sanctions, Mexico's anti-money laundering
unit said on Saturday.
In a statement, Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF)
said it disagreed with the decision by a local judge to unfreeze
Libre Abordo's bank accounts and said it had filed an appeal.
Libre Abordo and its related company Schlager Business Group
threw a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro late
last year by signing a deal to trade its crude and fuel in
return for Mexican corn and water trucks.
The companies said the oil-for-food deal did not violate
U.S. sanctions imposed on PDVSA in January 2019.
However, the U.S. Treasury blacklisted both companies in
June, accusing them of helping Maduro's administration evade
sanctions. The UIF, part of Mexico's finance
ministry, said the following day it had frozen the bank accounts
of both companies.
Libre Abordo and Schlager declined to comment. The court did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The UIF demonstrated to the court that the accounts were
blocked due to a request for international assistance,
cooperation and collaboration made by the Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury," the agency said,
adding the judge's ruling contravened Mexico's international
commitments.
In June, Libre Abordo said it would ask lawyers to evaluate a
decision by the U.S. Treasury Department, which sanctioned it
for trading millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuel.
Libre Abordo said U.S. sanctions are wrongly linking the
company to unrelated entities under sanctions.
Libre Abordo said in May it was declaring bankruptcy after
what it said were losses of $90 million amid what it called
"excessive" U.S. pressure. The trade with Venezuela was
suspended, the company said.
