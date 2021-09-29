Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Covariates Hiding in the Tails

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A popular measure to assess the likelihood of extreme and rare events-such as economic crises-is the tail index. Because of the small sample of extreme events, measuring the tail index precisely is difficult. Measuring changes to this likelihood over time is even more difficult.

Under certain assumptions, using the variation across the population-a cross-section-at a given time offers a way to alleviate the problem posed by a small sample. For instance, to measure the tail index for a stock market, you could use the returns of the individual firms to imply the likelihood of a tail event for the market at a given time. Repeating this exercise for each time period produces a measure of the tail index over time.

We show that these measurements contain a bias that fluctuates over time. Our theoretical results reveal that the bias:

  • results from trivial fluctuations that are common among the cross-section observations
  • moves the tail index estimates in the opposite direction for events that are extremely negative or extremely positive
  • is increasing in the number of extreme observations used in the measurement because the added observations are less extreme

We provide two simple remedies. First, we devise a new estimator that averages the estimate for the extreme negative and positive events. Averaging the two estimates should cancel the bias present in both tails. Second, we subtract the cross-sectional average from each observation and repeat this at each point in time.

To test for the presence, direction and size of the bias, we use monthly US stock returns and annual US Census county population data. We find that the bias plays an important role for stock returns, especially during crisis periods. However, the bias plays a small role for county population data due to the lack of common fluctuations in the population across counties.

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pFed's Daly sees taper bar met by year end, no rate hike in 2022
RE
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Forbes recognizes Erie Insurance as one of ‘America's Best Insurance Companies' for 2022
PU
03:12pTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pHOT TAKE : A New Complimentary Hotel Breakfast Worth Waking up for at Marriott Bonvoy's Select Brands
PU
03:12pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITAL TURBINE : Tear Down These Walled Gardens
PU
03:12pCERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.57% to Settle at $78.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
4Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
5China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance

HOT NEWS