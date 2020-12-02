Covenant Physician Partners : Honors Historic Theater With $20,000 Donation

Company contributes Holiday Hero-Level Sponsorship to the Hawaii Theatre Center in support of the Gift of Aloha Concert

Covenant Physician Partners (Covenant), a national physician services company with four state-of-the-art endoscopy facilities spanning the islands of Hawaii, is spreading aloha by supporting the Hawaii Theatre Center’s Gift Of Aloha Concert – a free, virtual event taking place at 2 p.m. HST on Sunday, Dec. 6.

As a community partner committed to the health and well-being of Hawaii residents, Covenant understands the importance of culture and legacy in the region and that the historic Hawaii Theatre brings richness to both. Through the star-studded concert, music lovers from around the world can sign up here to receive a unique link and experience performances from Hawaiian music icons, including:

Henry Kapono , one of the islands’ greatest songwriters of his generation, known for hits like “Goodtimes Together” and “Friends”

, one of the islands’ greatest songwriters of his generation, known for hits like “Goodtimes Together” and “Friends” John Cruz , a Grammy® and Na Hoku Hanohano award-winner, will share his soulful vocals and unique acoustic style of music live from Maui

, a Grammy® and Na Hoku Hanohano award-winner, will share his soulful vocals and unique acoustic style of music live from Maui The Makaha Sons , with their deep roots and 40 years of Hawaiian music tradition

, with their deep roots and 40 years of Hawaiian music tradition Taimane Gardner , a ukulele virtuoso, will excite the audience with her unique style, wide-ranging influences and original compositions that have garnered worldwide critical praise

, a ukulele virtuoso, will excite the audience with her unique style, wide-ranging influences and original compositions that have garnered worldwide critical praise Amy Hanaiali’i, Hawaii’s top-selling female vocalist of all time and winner of 18 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

“Since its opening in 1922, the Hawaii Theatre has been a mainstay for the community and holds many special memories for us all,” said AnnaLyn Ogata, Regional Vice President of Hawaii for Covenant. “Knowing that this year has been an especially difficult one for everyone, including the arts, our team wanted to show support and help celebrate the landmark.”

Like many arts and entertainment spaces across the country, the Hawaii Theatre Center relies on annual ticket sales as its primary form of revenue. Cathy Lee, Hawaii Theatre Center Board Member and spouse of Dr. Darrell Lee – a physician at Pacific Endoscopy Center in Pearl City – understands the importance of civic engagement and devised this concert as a means to keep the ties to the community strong during this time.

“Contributions from organizations like Covenant of Hawaii provides the means necessary to preserve the legacy of the theatre ahead of its centennial year,” said Lee. “The Gift of Aloha Concert is not only a fundraiser, but it is also an opportunity to share the culture and arts of the islands across the country and to heighten peoples’ spirits at a critical time.”

At Covenant, the safety and quality of care for patients are a priority. Their mission is to promote early detection and treatment of diseases of the colon, stomach and esophagus. Studies show that an estimated 19,000 new colorectal cancers will occur due to delayed diagnoses caused by COVID-19’s impact on routine medical care.

“In addition to sharing our sponsorship news, the team at Covenant wants to remind patients that now, more than ever, routine screenings are necessary to stay healthy,” said Ogata. “Our designation as a Holiday Hero sponsor is only fitting because I see our providers as heroes and healthcare workers are truly the holiday heroes this year. We encourage patients and Hawaii residents to visit one of our locations today to stay on track for your health.”

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a physician services company that partners with leading providers across the country to grow thriving practices and surgery centers while advancing clinical excellence. Covenant’s national network of leading practices and surgery centers across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth. Please visit CovenantPhysicianPartners.com for more information.

About Hawaii Theatre Center

The Hawaii Theatre Center was established in 1984 as a private nonprofit organization to restore and operate the historic Hawaii Theatre as a multi-purpose performance facility for artistic, cultural, entertainment and educational events and to promote the redevelopment of the downtown Honolulu and Chinatown districts. Opened on September 6, 1922 as the flagship of the Consolidated Amusement Company, the 1,400-seat Hawaii Theatre is listed on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places. It reopened in 1996 after an extensive restoration and was recognized by the League of Historic American Theatres as the 2005 Outstanding Historic Theatre in America. In 2006, the Hawaii Theatre Center received a National Preservation Honor Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To learn more, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com.

