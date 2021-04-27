Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coveo Offers Improved Relevance to Adobe Experience Manager

04/27/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo, a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced Coveo for Adobe. The new offering brings improved search and discovery to Coveo’s customers that use Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) -- which include global brands like Dell Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Poly, and Vizio.

With the deprecation of Adobe’s Search & Promote product, organizations using AEM have had to rely on Apache Lucene and Solr to power search. These open source tools require developers to spend hundreds of hours creating custom code and building ranking models from scratch to add advanced search functionality, such as query suggestions or synonym management.

Coveo for Adobe offers a search replacement option that makes it easier for digital leaders and developers alike to bring AI to search. By combining pre-packaged machine learning models for site search, ecommerce, customer service, and the workplace, alongside a rich toolset of connectors and UI components, Coveo helps organizations quickly optimize their digital experiences, and the websites, portals and apps that define them.

One company that has embraced AEM and Coveo is Poly [NYSE:PLT]. The result of a merger between Plantronics and Polycom, and a top 20 global brand based on its online footprint, the firm had to reconcile multiple systems, content sources and a disparate vernacular for part numbers and product names.

“We needed a better and smarter way to deliver relevant content to our customers which consists of a mix of knowledge articles, community answers, documents and software releases ,” Ludwig Heil, Director, Support Capabilities Enablement at Poly said. “Coveo makes it easier to deliver what feels like a seamless search experience, even when behind the scenes we have multiple content sources, authoring tools and are in the midst of consolidating systems.”

“Our customers have reported time and time again how relevance improves business outcomes, both internally and externally,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, Vice President, Alliances at Coveo. “With Coveo for Adobe, every business working with AEM can now easily leverage AI-powered relevance and accelerate their business goals, from site conversion to self-service success.”

About Coveo
Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based AI-powered relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through recommendation and personalization solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 425 SaaS customers around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Highwire PR
Coveo
media@coveo.com
+1 418-263-1111


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pSUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE H1 2021 : Transcript
PU
02:07pTHE SHOPIFY EFFECT : How Entrepreneurs Are Changing the World (opens in new window)
PU
02:07pSelect Community Services' Kathrina Nguyen Speaks at Community Association Institute Member Benefits Orientation
GL
02:05pNEWS  : Murdoch's News Corp abandons plans for TV news channel in Britain
RE
02:05pPeapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02:03pOI S A  : Notice to the Market - Answer to B3/CVM Questioning
PU
02:01pCNIM GROUPE  : Regulated information - April 27, 2021
PU
02:01pTHUNDERFUL  : Announcement from annual general meeting in Thunderful Group AB, held on April 27, 2021
AQ
02:01pF.N.B. CORPORATION  : Invests in Initiatives Serving the Hill District Community of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
02:01pAMS Honored with the ACG Middle Market Growth Workplace Award
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ