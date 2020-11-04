Cover Genius Announces Relationship with Descartes to Offer Ecommerce Shipping Insurance Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, the global insurtech leader whose insurance distribution platform provides protection for customers of the world’s largest online companies, today announced a relationship with Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, to provide Cover Genius’ ecommerce shipping insurance solutions for Descartes ShipRush™ solution customers in the US.



Through this relationship, XCover - Cover Genius’ award-winning global insurance distribution platform – has been integrated with the Descartes ShipRush ecommerce shipping solution. The combined offering provides Descartes ShipRush customers with a comprehensive, customer-centric insurance solution that includes protection for the full order value of items shipped rather than just the declared value and coverages for many categories that were historically hard to insure, such as some electronics, second hand goods and more.

Descartes ShipRush customers will also benefit from XCover’s instant claims capability that removes the need for documents like proof of sale, wholesale invoices and statutory declarations. Cover Genius’ insurance licenses and claims authority means that there’s no minimum mandatory wait times on claims nor any requirement to “sit behind” existing cumbersome claims processes. Descartes ShipRush customers will be able to make claims and receive instantaneous reimbursement for return shipping and re-shipping of items that were damaged, lost or stolen in transit.

“Offering a comprehensive shipping insurance solution to our ecommerce customers is essential to help protect them against unforeseen circumstances in the delivery,” said Troy Graham, Vice President Ecommerce at Descartes. “Cover Genius’ XCover platform helps us create a seamless delivery experience and when things go wrong they can replace their items immediately and protect their margins.”

“Traditional insurers offer limited coverage, manual processes and lengthy delays. They also favor the carrier and insurer at the expense of the customer. Cover Genius is committed to transforming the insurance industry, through a customer-centric approach to policy design and claims management that constantly deliver world-beating NPS of positive 65,” said Justin Turner, Head of Logistics Partnerships at Cover Genius. “We are excited to welcome Descartes as the newest addition to the Cover Genius network of global companies, including eBay and Wayfair, who have made our technology available to give their customers access to personalized protection.”

For more information about Cover Genius’ offering, please visit https://www.covergenius.com/

About Cover Genius :

Cover Genius is a global insurance technology company with offices in New York, San Francisco, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Singapore, India, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, and Australia. Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies and it counts some of the world’s biggest online brands including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), eBay, Intuit, Wayfair, Despegar, Automatrix, AXS and National Express among its partners. Cover Genius’ award-winning technologies include XCover, its global insurance distribution platform and XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. XClaim executes thousands of bank transfers per month into 90+ currencies, and it also allows partners or customers to choose other forms of payment including store credit, e-wallet and card top-ups.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by its ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & all 50 US States.

Cover Genius Media Contact:

Gilly Mandelman Drori

gilly.d@covergenius.com

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Descartes Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com