Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoverCompared - The First-Ever DeFi Insurance Multi-Chain Aggregator

12/24/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - CoverCompared is introducing a platform where users can pick and choose from a pool of insurance protocols customized according to their needs, in exchange for a host of various cryptocurrencies. This is the first time users can purchase varying insurance policies (including Life, Health, Travel, etc.) using their crypto tokens. The company has recently rebranded from PolkaCover to CoverCompared with a vision to align insurance purchases with the core principles of decentralized technology, making it globally accessible to everyone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108482_61df2bb7d4d7bb52_001.jpg

CoverCompared

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108482_61df2bb7d4d7bb52_001full.jpg

Partnering with global insurers such as Nexus Mutual, Insurace, Protect4Less (who are backed by AXA, Swiss Re, Arch Re), a plethora of insurance products are offered that provide coverage for traditional as well as crypto-based assets. Users can also utilise their token $CVR to make payments and stake in their staking program. The company recently launched on the Polygon network where users can insure their assets on the Ethereum chain and Polygon Network, making them the first DeFi multi-chain insurance aggregator.

As the project prepares for their testnet and bug bounty program to go live on 20th December, users now have a chance to interact and engage in their soon-to-be-launched dApp, to understand the various services that are being offered. Users can sign-up through the following link tinyurl.com/3n4wyh3r to participate.

The company continues to pioneer in the field of decentralized finance by introducing never-seen-before innovations with the sole goal of enabling ease of access to insurance for a larger audience. For more updates, follow the company on twitter, medium, telegram and github.

Company details:

Company Name: CoverCompared
Contact Person: Kunal Sadani
Contact Person Title: CEO
Company E-mail: kunal@covercompared.com
Website: covercompared.com

PR Contact:

Name - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sourav-ghosal-nca/
Website - www.newscoverage.agency
Email - touch@newscoverage.agency
Telegram - https://t.me/souravghosal_NCA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108482


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:03aLufthansa, Delta, United report cancellations over Christmas
AQ
07:01aCovalon Announces CFO Transition
PR
07:00aMicrobix Receives $4.7 Million Order for Viral Transport Medium
AQ
07:00aEldorado Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
06:57aEU HRC imports hit record high in October
PU
06:55aChinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown
RE
06:50aUno Re Announces the Launch of Their Risk Investment dApp
NE
06:50aMerck and Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment, Receives Special Approval for Emergency in Japan
BU
06:50aCoverCompared - The First-Ever DeFi Insurance Multi-Chain Aggregator
NE
06:50aTribeOne Launches Testnet for the World's First NFT & DeFi-Funding Platform
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
5Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..

HOT NEWS