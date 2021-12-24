CoverCompared - The First-Ever DeFi Insurance Multi-Chain Aggregator

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - CoverCompared is introducing a platform where users can pick and choose from a pool of insurance protocols customized according to their needs, in exchange for a host of various cryptocurrencies. This is the first time users can purchase varying insurance policies (including Life, Health, Travel, etc.) using their crypto tokens. The company has recently rebranded from PolkaCover to CoverCompared with a vision to align insurance purchases with the core principles of decentralized technology, making it globally accessible to everyone.

Partnering with global insurers such as Nexus Mutual, Insurace, Protect4Less (who are backed by AXA, Swiss Re, Arch Re), a plethora of insurance products are offered that provide coverage for traditional as well as crypto-based assets. Users can also utilise their token $CVR to make payments and stake in their staking program. The company recently launched on the Polygon network where users can insure their assets on the Ethereum chain and Polygon Network, making them the first DeFi multi-chain insurance aggregator.

As the project prepares for their testnet and bug bounty program to go live on 20th December, users now have a chance to interact and engage in their soon-to-be-launched dApp, to understand the various services that are being offered. Users can sign-up through the following link tinyurl.com/3n4wyh3r to participate.

The company continues to pioneer in the field of decentralized finance by introducing never-seen-before innovations with the sole goal of enabling ease of access to insurance for a larger audience. For more updates, follow the company on twitter, medium, telegram and github.

