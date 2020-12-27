Covid-19 Aid Bill Remains in Doubt as Government Shutdown Nears -- Update

By Natalie Andrews and Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- The government moved closer toward a shutdown as Congress faced an impasse with President Trump over sweeping pandemic-aid legislation and lawmakers prepared to override the president's veto of a defense-policy bill.

Mr. Trump's decision to not promptly sign the relief bill resulted in the expiration over the weekend of pandemic-related unemployment benefits used by millions of Americans. Government funding will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to congressional and administration aides, the chances of a shutdown appeared more likely because of the tight time frame for final action. The Senate doesn't return to Washington until Tuesday. A temporary closure would trigger the closing of nonessential government services and place thousands of federal workers on furlough.

Aides noted that because the lapse could happen during a holiday week, employees may not feel the brunt of the closures, as long as it is resolved quickly. Missed pay is typically replenished.

Mr. Trump has raised objections to the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which was coupled with government-funding legislation. He is pushing lawmakers to increase direct coronavirus-relief payments from $600 per adult and per child for individuals with adjusted gross incomes under $75,000, the current level in the bipartisan bill, to $2,000.

Lawmakers of both parties urged Mr. Trump to sign the bill, which comes in the waning days of his presidency and was supported overwhelmingly by both Republicans and Democrats.

"I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said during an interview with Fox News Sunday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said Sunday on ABC: "What we need to do is have the president sign that bill today. Right now."

The president hasn't yet said explicitly whether he will veto the bill, which passed the House and the Senate with enough support to override a veto. Mr. Trump largely stayed out of the negotiations and his opposition caught many lawmakers, including members of his own party, by surprise.

The president generally has 10 days to veto legislation, or it becomes law. However, in this case, the session of Congress ends on Jan. 3, before the 10-day period is up, which would cause the bill to expire and not become law if the president doesn't sign it.

On Thursday, a copy of the legislation was flown to Mar-a-Lago, the private Florida club where the president is spending the holidays, so that he could sign the bill if he chooses to do so. On Sunday, Mr. Trump visited his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The coronavirus pandemic continued to rage in the U.S., with experts raising concerns about increasing hospitalizations in many parts of the country. More than 332,000 people have died in the U.S. as a result of the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Lawmakers are also grappling with Mr. Trump's veto of the separate $740.5 billion defense-policy bill, which the president criticized because of provisions related to the removal of Confederate base names and troop levels abroad, as well as the legislation's lack of language revoking internet platforms' broad immunity for the content they publish from users on their sites.

The House on Monday will vote to override Mr. Trump's veto of the defense-policy legislation. Should the House pass the override, as expected, the Senate will return on Tuesday to cast its votes on the matter, which could become the first time Congress has overridden one of Mr. Trump's vetoes.

"This is a great bill, this goes after China, Russia, does a lot to shore up our cyber defenses, which as we've seen are extremely vulnerable," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.). "To sustain the president's veto after you've voted for this bill, I just don't understand."

The House will also vote on a bill to increase the amount of checks in the aid bill to $2,000, as Mr. Trump has called for. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) hasn't said whether he will bring such a bill to the floor.

Many GOP lawmakers oppose increasing direct payments to $2,000, raising concerns about the size of the aid bill, which also has money allocated to help airlines, small businesses, entertainment venues, and schools. Mr. Toomey said he opposes giving $2,000 checks to Americans who haven't lost income as a result of the pandemic.

Two pandemic-related unemployment programs ended this weekend. The first provided unemployment benefits for gig and contract workers and others who don't generally qualify for jobless aid. The second provided up to 13 weeks of additional payments to individuals who exhausted other programs that pay benefits, such as regular state unemployment benefits.

In early December, roughly 14 million people were receiving benefits through those pandemic-relief programs, according to the Labor Department, representing nearly three-quarters of those currently receiving jobless benefits.

Additional benefits for those hurt by the pandemic will also not go into effect until the legislation is signed into law. The bill would extend the maximum number of weeks a person can claim unemployment benefits to 50 weeks. It would provide an additional $100-a-week subsidy for workers who have both wage and self-employment income but whose basic unemployment benefits don't take into account their self-employment income.

It would also give unemployed Americans a supplemental benefit of up to $300 a week, a cut from the previous $600 a week that was approved in April, and ended in the summer.

The legislation would extend until the end of January 2021 a federal eviction prohibition and provide $25 billion of assistance to tenants in arrears on their rent. It also contains billions of dollars to help airlines, small businesses, entertainment venues and farms, as well as money to help Americans get vaccinated from the virus.

The president has raised objections to the level of spending in the $1.4 trillion bill attached to keep the government funded through next September, singling out foreign aid money. The 5,593-page year-end package includes money for government programs and foreign aid.

The legislation allocates $55.5 billion for discretionary funding in overseas operations, including fighting terrorism, which is $820 million more than the previous year, and $10.8 billion above the president's request.

About $26.5 billion will go to foreign countries for development assistance, global health programs and humanitarian assistance. That amount is $527 million above what was allocated in the previous year. Much of this funding fulfills bilateral commitments the U.S. has with foreign nations.

In his veto of the defense bill, and criticism of the aid legislation, Mr. Trump has called for a rollback of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The president has argued that social-media giants like Facebook and Twitter are using that section of the law to suppress conservative voices on their platforms. The social-media sites routinely flag the president's posts as unsubstantiated when he disputes the results of the election.

White House officials had signaled to congressional leaders that Mr. Trump would sign the aid bill, but he criticized it after it passed, catching many in Washington by surprise.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on CNN on Sunday: "Sign the bill, get it done, and then if the president wants to push for more, let's get that done, too."

