Covid Surge Clouds Outlook for Economy, Powell Says; Kashkari Blasts Cryptocurrencies

Good day. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told students and teachers Tuesday during a virtual event that the U.S. economy is unlikely to return to how it was before the pandemic, as sectors reorganize themselves, and added that some groups that were hard hit by the pandemic have yet to fully recover. He also said it is not clear what the current Covid surge holds for the economy. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari unloaded on cryptocurrencies, saying they "95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion."

Powell Says It's Unclear What Covid-19 Surge Means for Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it remains to be seen how the U.S. economy will weather the recent Covid-19 surge, in comments that offered no views on the outlook for monetary policy.

"It's not yet clear whether the Delta [coronavirus] strain will have important effects on the economy; we'll have to see about that," Mr. Powell told students and teachers Tuesday during a virtual event held by the central bank.

Fed's Kashkari Once Again Blasts Cryptocurrencies

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari poured acid on the cryptocurrency market Tuesday as part of a long running series of comments in which the central banker dumps on bitcoin and other private digital assets that purport to be money. Cryptocurrencies so far are "95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion," Kashkari said, adding "I've not seen any use case outside of funding illicit activities like drugs and prostitution." (Dow Jones Newswires)

Austin Is Capital of Homes Selling at Super Premiums

A homebuying frenzy is gripping much of the U.S., but Austin takes the prize for the biggest increase in homes selling well above the asking price. Nearly 2,700 homes in the city have sold this year for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp. that examined sales through Aug. 11.

U.S. Retail Sales Down in July as Spending Fell Across Categories

Retail sales -- a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online -- fell 1.1% last month compared with June, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Excluding autos -- a category where supply-chain issues have limited available inventory -- sales were down 0.4%.

Variant Threatens Small Businesses as It Slows Return-to-Office Plans

Tens of thousands of downtown small businesses that have been scraping by were eagerly awaiting the week of Labor Day, when many companies expected employees would return to the office. Now, the Covid-19 Delta variant is dashing hopes that workers will be back in large numbers.

U.S. Halted Dollar Shipments to Afghanistan

The Biden administration last week canceled bulk shipments of dollars headed for Afghanistan as Taliban fighters were poised to take control of the capital city of Kabul, part of a continuing scramble to keep millions of dollars out of the hands of the terrorist group.

RBNZ Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged After Latest Lockdown

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, as an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant upends daily life and threatens to set back the economic recovery.

Asian Nations, Hit by Covid Wave, Tighten Curbs on Movement

Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are tightening restrictions on daily life and travel as slow vaccination campaigns have failed to halt the spread of infections with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Dispute Over Agency in Foreign Bribery Case Gets Second Hearing

The long-running prosecution of a former Alstom SA executive came before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for a second time on Tuesday, with a three-judge panel hearing arguments on a legal question that could affect the government's enforcement of a widely used antibribery law.

China Steps Up Direct Involvement in Internet-Content Firms

China is taking a more direct hand in managing its internet-content companies by acquiring stakes, filling board seats and sending dedicated regulators to police content at firms more frequently, according to corporate filings and people familiar with the matter.

Wednesday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. Commerce Department releases July housing starts

2 p.m.: U.S. Federal Reserve releases July 27-28 meeting minutes

Thursday

Time N/A: Bank Indonesia releases policy statement

4 a.m.: Norges Bank releases interest-rate decision

Weak Retail Sales Offer Preview of Coming Attractions

The Covid situation is now worse than it was just a couple of weeks ago, and the sharp drop in consumer sentiment reported by the University of Michigan in its preliminary report on consumer attitudes in August shows that Delta has people spooked, Justin Lahart writes.

Australia's Economy to Splutter to Life, Not Snap Back, CBA Says

The widely expected snapback in the economy later this year once vaccination rates hit key thresholds and lockdowns are eased is a fiction, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia says. The assessment from one of Australia's biggest banks clashes with the view of the Reserve Bank of Australia, James Glynn writes.

U.S. industrial production, which includes factory, mining and utility output, increased at a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in July compared with June, driven by a jump in manufacturing output, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Tuesday. The reading beats forecasts from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected a 0.5% rise. (Dow Jones Newswires)

Home-builder confidence in the U.S. declined in August, falling to its lowest level since July 2020 amid higher construction costs, continued supply shortages and rising home prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Its housing market index, which gauges the single-family housing market, fell to 75 in August from 80 in July. A number above 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor. (DJN)

Canadian housing starts fell in July, due to a drop in construction of condominium units in urban markets, to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 272,176 units, a 3.2% decrease from 281,200 units in June, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Tuesday. (DJN)

The eurozone's annual inflation rate in harmonized European terms rose to 2.2% in July from 1.9% in June, Eurostat said. Higher energy prices led the rise. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in July. (DJN)

Annual inflation in the U.K. fell to 2.0% in July from 2.5% in June, the Office for National Statistics said. On a monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged in July. (DJN)

South Africa's annual inflation rate eased to 4.6% in July from 4.9% in June, Statistics South Africa said. Inflation has been on a downward trend since hitting a 30-month high of 5.2% in May. (DJN)

Annual inflation in Nigeria slowed to 17.38% in July from 17.75% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The rate of inflation has now declined for four months in a row, after standing at 18.72% in March and 18.12% in April. (DJN)

