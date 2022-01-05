Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Covis Enters Promotion and Distribution Agreement for Two Respiratory Medicines, Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler®, in Canada

01/05/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Canada Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusive Promotion and Distribution Agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (“Novartis”), whereby Covis has been appointed as Novartis’ exclusive partner to promote and distribute PrSeebri® Breezhaler® and PrUltibro® Breezhaler® in Canada.

Used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), these medicines add to Covis’ current Canadian respiratory offering. COPD is a common illness, affecting over 830,000 people over 35 years of age in Canada in 20201.

“This agreement for the Canadian market, following closely on the recent global acquisition of COPD medications Tudorza and Duaklir from AstraZeneca, allows us to provide a range of therapeutic options for Canadians with COPD,” said James Hall, Covis’ senior vice president and general manager for Canada. “Alongside Alvesco (ciclesonide) for the treatment of asthma, and Omnaris for the treatment of allergic rhinitis, these medicines for COPD reinforce our commitment to patients with respiratory conditions and their healthcare providers.”

"This agreement with Covis is aligned with our goal of providing innovative medicines to improve and transform patients’ lives," said Andrea Marazzi, Head, Country Pharma Organization, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "The addition of Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler® to Covis’ portfolio of COPD medications means that more Canadians will benefit.”

This agreement for Covis Canada to be the exclusive promotion and distribution partner for Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler® is effective January 1, 2022 and will continue for an initial term of seven years.

About the Medicines
Seebri® Breezhaler® (glycopyrronium bromide) is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), indicated as a long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment in patients with COPD including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Ultibro® Breezhaler® (indacaterol maleate/glycopyrronium bromide) is a combination therapy that contains both a LAMA and a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA). It is indicated for the long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and for the reduction of exacerbations of COPD in patients with a history of exacerbations.

Both medicines are a dry powder presented as capsules for oral inhalation via the Breezhaler®, a breath-actuated dry powder inhaler.

About Covis
Covis, headquarter in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses.
Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com.
Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
info@covispharma.com

Reference:
1. Statistics Canada. Table 13-10-0096-19. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), 35 years and over. 2021.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aTaiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:53aSTABILUS : JP Morgan lowers to Sell rating
MD
02:52aLondon copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:52aBukalapak, Grab unit among firms buying into Indonesia digital bank rights issue
RE
02:52aVITESCO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:51aASIANOIL : Prelude FLNG shutdown extended by regulator's order
AQ
02:51aKamux moves to larger premises in Petikko, Vantaa
AQ
02:51aVALEO : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02:50aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:50aMICHELIN : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS