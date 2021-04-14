Log in
Covis Pharma Joins Effort of March of Dimes to Support the Health of All Moms and Babies

04/14/2021 | 10:33am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March of Dimes, the nation’s leading nonprofit fighting for the health of moms and babies, announced that Covis Pharma Group is joining the effort. Covis Pharma will be the Presenting Sponsor at all March of Dimes events in Massachusetts in 2021 and 2022, including the Massachusetts March for Babies, the Lawn Party, the Black Ties for Babies Gala, the Signature Chef’s Event, and the Falmouth Road Race.

“This partnership will have a major impact on our Massachusetts Market,” says Kelly Petti, SR. Executive Director for the Chapter. “It will enable us to have local impact with Implicit Bias Training and educational programs, our NICU and Supportive Care Pregnancy Programs. It will help us continue our advocacy work, which recently resulted in passing the Maternal Health Equity Bill in Massachusetts. Together with Covis Pharma, we will bring families, professionals, and employees together and empower communities to take action and to bring positive change.”

About Covis Pharma Group

Covis Pharma Group is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Their paramount concern is patients’ outcomes as they focus on improving the health of people with serious medical conditions.

“We are proud to be part of this work and we will do all we can to ensure that all babies and moms have access to care and that babies have the best possible start,” says Francesco Tallarico, who is General Counsel at Covis Pharma, and serves as a Board Member of the MoD Massachusetts Chapter.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation.

The March of Dimes 2020 Report Card found that the US is still one of the most dangerous countries in the developed world in which to give birth. The U.S. preterm birth rate increased to 10.2 percent of births, earning the nation a “C-” grade. The statistics are worse for moms and babies of color.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for information. Visit shareyourstory.org for support. Follow us: Facebook. Join the movement: register now.

Kelly Petti
Sr. Executive Director
Boston/New England Market
508-330-4929
kpetti@marchofdimes.org



© GlobeNewswire 2021
