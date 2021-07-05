Covishield Approved Countries List: Where Has the Vaccine Been Authorized?

This article is reviewed regularly (on a monthly basis) by Wego 's editorial team to ensure that the content is up to date & accurate.
Last updated 5 July 2021
Serum Institute of India's Covishield is not only playing a frontal role against the COVID-19 pandemic in its home country but also coming to the aid of several low and middle-income countries through the COVAX agreement. The life-saving drug has been authorized by around 45 countries as well as the WHO.
Keep reading to find out where the Covishield vaccine has been approved.
About Covishield
The Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India in conjunction with the Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is based on the viral vector platform.
It requires two doses, given four weeks apart, to prime the immune system to fight off the coronavirus. The first jab prompts the immune system to start making antibodies while the second one strengthens the immune response, thus priming the body against coronavirus.
This vaccine is to be administered only to individuals above the age of 18 years, as its safety has not been assessed in children and teenagers.
The SII has pledged 550 million doses to 92 countries with low or middle income through GAVI's COVAX agreement.
Covishield WHO status
The WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and EMA's Conditional Marketing Authorization act as benchmarks for the other countries.
WHO authorized Covishield for emergency use on 15 February 2021 in the 18+ age group. WHO assessed the quality, safety and efficacy data, risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements over a period of four weeks.
For COVID-19 vaccines, the UN's health branch has set the bar for minimum efficacy at 50% in its considerations for evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the WHO has also approved:
-
Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty
-
Oxford/AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria
-
Johnson & Johnson: Ad26.COV2.S
-
Moderna: mRNA-1273
-
Sinopharm: BBIBP-CorV
-
Sinovac: CoronaVac
Covishield EMA status
The EMA has already authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use across Europe. Covishield vaccine passports will also be accepted by the EU countries.
The EMA's authorization process involves the safety monitoring of vaccines and careful consideration of aspects like risks, side effects, design, clinical reports, etc. Till now, the organization has given a nod to:
-
Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty
-
Moderna: mRNA-1273
-
Oxford/AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria
-
Johnson & Johnson: Ad26.COV2.S
Countries that have approved Covishield
The following countries have given Covishield the go-ahead so far:
Afghanistan
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Antigua and Barbuda
The other vaccine approved by Antigua and Barbuda is Sputnik V.
Argentina
The other vaccines approved by Argentina are Pfizer, CanSino, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.
Bahamas
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Bahrain
The other vaccines approved by Bahrain are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sputnik V Lite, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Janssen.
Bangladesh
The other vaccines approved by Bangladesh are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Janssen.
Barbados
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Bhutan
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Bolivia
The other vaccines approved by Bolivia are Sputnik V and Sinopharm.
Botswana
The other vaccines approved by Botswana are Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.
Brazil
The other vaccines approved by Brazil are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
Cabo Verde
The other vaccine approved by Cabo Verde is Pfizer.
Canada
The other vaccines approved by Canada are Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen.
Côte d'Ivoire
The other vaccine approved by Ivory Coast is AstraZeneca.
Dominica
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Egypt
The other vaccines approved by Egypt are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
Ethiopia
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Ghana
The other vaccines approved by Ghana are AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.
Grenada
The other vaccine approved by Grenada is AstraZeneca.
Honduras
The other vaccines approved by Honduras are Moderna and Sputnik V.
Hungary
The other vaccines approved by Hungary are Moderna, Pfizer, CanSino, Sputnik V, Janssen, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm.
India
The other vaccines approved by India are Covaxin, Sputnik V, and Moderna.
Jamaica
The other vaccine approved by Jamaica is AstraZeneca.
Lebanon
The other vaccines approved by Lebanon are Pfizer, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.
Maldives
The other vaccines approved by Maldives are Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Janssen, and Sinopharm.
Morocco
The other vaccines approved by Morocco are Sputnik V, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca.
Myanmar
The other vaccine approved by Myanmar is Sputnik V.
Namibia
The other vaccines approved by Namibia are Sputnik V and Sinopharm.
Nepal
The other vaccines approved by Nepal are Sputnik V, Covaxin, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
Nicaragua
The other vaccines approved by Nicaragua are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.
Nigeria
The other vaccines approved by Nigeria are AstraZeneca and Janssen.
Saint Kitts and Nevis
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Saint Lucia
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
The other vaccines approved by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V and Janssen.
Seychelles
The other vaccines approved by Seychelles are Moderna, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.
Solomon Islands
The other vaccine approved by Soloman Islands is Sinopharm.
Somalia
The other vaccine approved by Somalia is Sinopharm.
South Africa
The other vaccines approved by South Africa are Pfizer and Janssen.
Sri Lanka
The other vaccines approved by Sri Lanka are Pfizer, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.
Suriname
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Togo
The other vaccines approved by Togo are AstraZeneca and Sinovac.
Tonga
No other vaccine has been approved in the country.
Trinidad and Tobago
The other vaccine approved by Trinidad and Tobago is Sinopharm.
Ukraine
The other vaccines approved by Ukraine are Pfizer and Sinovac.
European countries that have approved Covishield for vaccine passport
Austria
The other vaccines approved by Austria are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Germany
The other vaccines approved by Germany are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Greece
The other vaccines approved by Greece are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Iceland
The other vaccines approved by Iceland are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Ireland
The other vaccines approved by Ireland are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Slovenia
The other vaccines approved by Slovenia are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.
Spain
The other vaccines approved by Spain are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.