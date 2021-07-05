Covishield Approved Countries List: Where Has the Vaccine Been Authorized?

This article is reviewed regularly (on a monthly basis) by Wego 's editorial team to ensure that the content is up to date & accurate.

Last updated 5 July 2021

Serum Institute of India's Covishield is not only playing a frontal role against the COVID-19 pandemic in its home country but also coming to the aid of several low and middle-income countries through the COVAX agreement. The life-saving drug has been authorized by around 45 countries as well as the WHO.

Keep reading to find out where the Covishield vaccine has been approved.

About Covishield

The Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India in conjunction with the Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is based on the viral vector platform.

It requires two doses, given four weeks apart, to prime the immune system to fight off the coronavirus. The first jab prompts the immune system to start making antibodies while the second one strengthens the immune response, thus priming the body against coronavirus.

This vaccine is to be administered only to individuals above the age of 18 years, as its safety has not been assessed in children and teenagers.

The SII has pledged 550 million doses to 92 countries with low or middle income through GAVI's COVAX agreement.

Covishield WHO status

The WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and EMA's Conditional Marketing Authorization act as benchmarks for the other countries.

WHO authorized Covishield for emergency use on 15 February 2021 in the 18+ age group. WHO assessed the quality, safety and efficacy data, risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements over a period of four weeks.

For COVID-19 vaccines, the UN's health branch has set the bar for minimum efficacy at 50% in its considerations for evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the WHO has also approved:

Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty

Oxford/AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria

Johnson & Johnson: Ad26.COV2.S

Moderna: mRNA-1273

Sinopharm: BBIBP-CorV

Sinovac: CoronaVac

Covishield EMA status

The EMA has already authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use across Europe. Covishield vaccine passports will also be accepted by the EU countries.

The EMA's authorization process involves the safety monitoring of vaccines and careful consideration of aspects like risks, side effects, design, clinical reports, etc. Till now, the organization has given a nod to:

Pfizer/BioNTech: Comirnaty

Moderna: mRNA-1273

Oxford/AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria

Johnson & Johnson: Ad26.COV2.S

Countries that have approved Covishield

The following countries have given Covishield the go-ahead so far:

Afghanistan

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Antigua and Barbuda

The other vaccine approved by Antigua and Barbuda is Sputnik V.

Argentina

The other vaccines approved by Argentina are Pfizer, CanSino, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Bahamas

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Bahrain

The other vaccines approved by Bahrain are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sputnik V Lite, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Janssen.

Bangladesh

The other vaccines approved by Bangladesh are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Janssen.

Barbados

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Bhutan

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Bolivia

The other vaccines approved by Bolivia are Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

Botswana

The other vaccines approved by Botswana are Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.

Brazil

The other vaccines approved by Brazil are Pfizer, Sputnik V, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Cabo Verde

The other vaccine approved by Cabo Verde is Pfizer.

Canada

The other vaccines approved by Canada are Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Côte d'Ivoire

The other vaccine approved by Ivory Coast is AstraZeneca.

Dominica

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Egypt

The other vaccines approved by Egypt are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Ethiopia

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Ghana

The other vaccines approved by Ghana are AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

Grenada

The other vaccine approved by Grenada is AstraZeneca.

Honduras

The other vaccines approved by Honduras are Moderna and Sputnik V.

Hungary

The other vaccines approved by Hungary are Moderna, Pfizer, CanSino, Sputnik V, Janssen, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm.

India

The other vaccines approved by India are Covaxin, Sputnik V, and Moderna.

Jamaica

The other vaccine approved by Jamaica is AstraZeneca.

Lebanon

The other vaccines approved by Lebanon are Pfizer, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.

Maldives

The other vaccines approved by Maldives are Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Janssen, and Sinopharm.

Morocco

The other vaccines approved by Morocco are Sputnik V, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca.

Myanmar

The other vaccine approved by Myanmar is Sputnik V.

Namibia

The other vaccines approved by Namibia are Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

Nepal

The other vaccines approved by Nepal are Sputnik V, Covaxin, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Nicaragua

The other vaccines approved by Nicaragua are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.

Nigeria

The other vaccines approved by Nigeria are AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Saint Lucia

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The other vaccines approved by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V and Janssen.

Seychelles

The other vaccines approved by Seychelles are Moderna, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.

Solomon Islands

The other vaccine approved by Soloman Islands is Sinopharm.

Somalia

The other vaccine approved by Somalia is Sinopharm.

South Africa

The other vaccines approved by South Africa are Pfizer and Janssen.

Sri Lanka

The other vaccines approved by Sri Lanka are Pfizer, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.

Suriname

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Togo

The other vaccines approved by Togo are AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Tonga

No other vaccine has been approved in the country.

Trinidad and Tobago

The other vaccine approved by Trinidad and Tobago is Sinopharm.

Ukraine

The other vaccines approved by Ukraine are Pfizer and Sinovac.

European countries that have approved Covishield for vaccine passport

Austria

The other vaccines approved by Austria are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Germany

The other vaccines approved by Germany are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Greece

The other vaccines approved by Greece are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Iceland

The other vaccines approved by Iceland are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Ireland

The other vaccines approved by Ireland are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Slovenia

The other vaccines approved by Slovenia are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

Spain

The other vaccines approved by Spain are Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.