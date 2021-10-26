Log in
Cox Media Group Names Laura Evans News Director for WHIO-TV

10/26/2021 | 11:35am EDT
DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) has announced that Laura Evans has been named News Director effective November 8. In this role, she will lead news operations for CMG’s legendary WHIO-TV brand in Dayton, Ohio.

Evans joins CMG from KING 5 Media Group in Seattle where she served as interim news director. With twenty-three years of tv news and video production experience spanning six markets, five states, three countries and one province, Evans began her career as a producer for KRDO in Colorado, followed by producer roles at KVOA in Tucson, Ariz., KOAT in Albuquerque, N.M., KOMO in Seattle, Wash., KTXL in Sacramento, Calif., and CTV News in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Laura is a proven news leader with a passion for serving viewers with the highest quality journalism,” said Rob Rohr, CMG Ohio Vice President/General Manager. “The combination of her skills and leadership along with the incredibly passionate and talented news team at WHIO will enhance our product strategies and accelerate our regional news leadership to unprecedented levels across more platforms than ever before.”

An Emmy winning journalist, Evans’s tenure at KING 5 was underscored by the station receiving of some of the most coveted news awards in 2020 including the Peabody Award, Scripps Award, and Regional Murrow Award for outstanding community journalism.

“I am honored to join the journalism legacy created at WHIO-TV,” said Evans. “Even more exciting, is the future of news and how distribution platforms will continue to evolve. I look forward to leading and working with the phenomenal WHIO-TV staff as we set the bar for journalism excellence, maintain a collaborative, innovative and inclusive environment while upholding WHIO’s long-standing brand integrity and legacy.”

Evans received a master’s degree in Digital Audience Strategy from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration.

About Cox Media Group
Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/069533e1-d845-49b4-ad64-77ccd98ecd4e


Media Inquiries:
CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com

Primary Logo

Laura Evans

WHIO-TV News Director

© GlobeNewswire 2021
