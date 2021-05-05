Cradlepoint Launches Second-Generation 5G Product Portfolio at its Global Partner Summit Event

BOISE, Idaho, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today unveiled its second-generation 5G product portfolio at its 2021 Virtual Global Partner Summit. The comprehensive, global product launch spans low-band to millimeter-wave solutions and external adapters to integrated 5G routers, all with a clean-slate design to support the full speed and capabilities of 5G. Cradlepoint is a cellular technology innovator shipping its second-generation 5G solutions before most companies have announced their first, giving its global channel partners a head start in the lucrative Wireless WAN and 5G market opportunity.



Wireless WAN and 5G: A Massive Opportunity for Cradlepoint Partners

The need for agile, fast, and reliable wireless connectivity within the enterprise wide-area network (WAN) is exploding as businesses continue to undergo digital transformation and accelerate the adoption of the cloud, mobile, and IoT technology that enables it. According to IDC, the Wireless WAN market opportunity will approach $3.0B by 2024, with public 5G growing at almost 130% CAGR. Today's announcement cements Cradlepoint’s position as a market leader in enterprise Wireless WAN and 5G and solution-provider-of-choice for channel partners – carriers, managed service providers, alliance partners, resellers, and integrators want to be at the forefront of this massive opportunity.

"Network providers and their partners have only scratched the surface in terms of the possibilities that can be enabled through 5G networks," said Cindy Whelan, practice leader enterprise networks & wholesale at OMDIA. "As with every technology cycle, enterprise organizations seek out trusted partners to help them assess requirements, determine the right solution, and find strategic vendors that can deliver the most efficient, effective solutions. With the company's move towards its second-generation 5G platform, Cradlepoint brings proven experience that bolsters its position as a trusted partner helping the enterprise navigate 5G business transformation opportunities."

Cradlepoint 5G Product Launch Details

Cradlepoint's second-generation 5G product portfolio will commence shipping this month and roll out globally over the next 90 days based on the completion of carrier certifications.

5G-Embedded Routers and Field-Upgradable Modular Modems

Cradlepoint has developed high-performing wireless edge routers for 5G branch and mobile use cases and a 5G modular modem that is field-upgradable:

R1900 Ruggedized 5G Mobile Router: Announced April 8, the R1900 is the industry's first built-for-5G mobile router optimized for in-vehicle networks.

MC400-5G Modular Modem: The new MC400-5G Modular Model allows Cradlepoint customers to field-upgrade or add a second 5G modem to any Cradlepoint 5G-ready or optimized router. Supported models are the AER2200, IBR1700, E300, E3000, and R1900.



W-Series 5G Wideband Adapters

The W-Series 5G Wideband Adapters offer an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system that supports the entire 5G spectrum with the ultimate deployment flexibility. Customers can pair an adapter with a Cradlepoint or third-party router and achieve optimal 5G reception anywhere using standard Power Over Ethernet (PoE) cabling.

W2000/W1850 5G Wideband Adapter (Indoor Units): The W2000/W1850 indoor units are for low-band and mid-band 5G deployments where a 5G signal is acquirable indoors. Whereas the W2000 is ideal for immediate proof-of-concept and early implementations, the W1850 is the production-optimized version designed for widespread deployments.





The W2005 outdoor unit gives customers more flexibility in deploying 5G capacity-layer connectivity for buildings and fixed sites. W4005 5G Wideband Adapter for mmWave (Outdoor Unit): While mmWave 5G promises fiber-fast connections within the urban core, it also demands an outdoor line-of-sight deployment to achieve high-capacity performance. The W4005 is designed explicitly for this mission with multi-gigabit performance and liquid cooling, and it utilizes the latest Qualcomm high-power array antenna with beamforming, steering, and tracking technology.



A Generation Ahead

Cradlepoint started investing millions into 5G research and prototyping in 2018, working directly with Qualcomm and a leading Original Device Manufacturer (ODM). This investment led to introducing the world's first 5G for Business solution in July 2020 with Telstra and Taylor Construction, delivering over 400Mbps to a construction site. The company used its three-year head start to perfect 5G hardware designs, help advance 5G global modem modules, which the company adopted in its second generation, and enhance its NetCloud platform.

Cradlepoint 5G Means Business

Massive market opportunities will attract attention from every networking vendor, but not all solutions will be the same. Many will choose to enter the market by simply slapping a radio on a legacy platform. That did not work for Wireless LANs, and it will not work for 5G and Wireless WANs either. Enterprises will demand robust solutions that bring together purpose-built hardware and software to create a secure, controllable, and manageable infrastructure. Cradlepoint NetCloud, with its purpose-built wireless edge solutions, delivers it all today. Learn more by reading Cradlepoint's 5G for Business Guidebook and blog post.

"Like SD-WAN a decade ago, Cradlepoint recognized early the role 5G would play in WAN transformation and invested in leading the market," said George Mulhern, CEO at Cradlepoint. "I'm pleased to say that, because of our foresight and investment, our customers and partners can embrace 5G with confidence today as we launch our second-generation enterprise 5G solutions – addressing every flavor of 5G in every part of the world."

Availability

Refer to the chart below for Cradlepoint 5G product availability details:

PRODUCT STATUS ORDERABLE FIRST SHIP DATE FIRST SHIP REGION R1900 5G Mobile Router General Release Today End of May 2021 Global E3000 5G Enterprise Router General Release July 2021 August 2021 Global MC400-5G Modular Modem General Release Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Global W2000 5G Wideband Adapter General Release for POCs Today Now Global W1850 5G Wideband Adapter General Release Today Mid-June 2021 US/EU/UK/ANZ W2005 5G Wideband Adapter General Release Today Early May 2021 Global W4005 5G Wideband Adapter Controlled Release Today End of May 2021 US – Verizon

Find Your 5G Today

To learn more about Cradlepoint's 5G product portfolio and start a trial today, visit https://cradlepoint.com/products/5g-for-business/

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

