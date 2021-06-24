Crate & Barrel and CB2 Launch Professional-Level, Inspirational Design Services and Tools

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel and CB2 announced the brands will launch professional level design tools and services to customers for free, democratizing the design experience for all. The new, exclusive features available through each brand's consumer design programs, The Design Desk at Crate and CB2 Interiors include:

Assignment of a Personal Designer who will meets you in-store, at your home, or virtually based on your preference

Photorealistic 3D renderings of your space

360-degree walking tours of your space

2D floor plans and space planning

Interior styling advice: guidance for 100% new interiors or simply mixing in furniture you already have, including color and pattern advice

All resulting in a unique design package aimed to fit the needs of the customer's space, function, and individual style. Consumers can also seamlessly access self-service tools like creating a mood board, measuring guides, free swatches or get quick questions answered via chat with a designer.

"There is nothing more rewarding than working with a customer through their design journey," said Crate & Barrel Holdings CEO Janet Hayes. "We are thrilled about the new, professional-grade tools and services we have launched that are unparalleled in the marketplace. These tools, combined with the exceptional service of our team of highly trained stylists, make having a professionally designed interior 100% attainable to our entire customer base."

Starting today, all Crate & Barrel and CB2 customers can engage with these free services virtually, at home, or in-store for any design needs or questions. Whether you are moving to a new home, transitioning to a big kid room or redesigning your favorite reading nook, the expanded design services cater to projects big and small. For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/interior-design/ or www.cb2.com/cb2interiors

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com , www.crateandbarrel.com/kids/ and www.cb2.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crate--barrel-and-cb2-launch-professional-level-inspirational-design-services-and-tools-301319635.html

SOURCE Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.