Crate.io Open Sources the Entire Codebase of CrateDB – the Database Purpose Built for Machine Data

03/24/2021 | 05:00am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io, developer and supplier of CrateDB, the purpose-built database optimized for machine data use cases, today announced that CrateDB is now a fully open source database solution. With today’s release of CrateDB 4.5, all enterprise features of the database are available under the Apache 2.0 open source license for the self-deploy Community edition.

“We are incredibly excited to make CrateDB a completely open sourced database, which will enable developers to use the application, enhance with add-ons or extensions, and contribute back,” said Eva Schönleitner, CEO, Crate.io. “Having direct engagement with our open source community also provides us valuable product feedback that we incorporate into our long-term product roadmap. Commercially, our focus lies in providing CrateDB as a fully managed cloud service to our customers.”

CrateDB is available as self-deploy to developers, and commercially on-prem and in any cloud including on Microsoft Azure and AWS.

“We have chosen to deepen our commitment to delivering a full-featured open source database that benefits users of all sizes,” said Bernd Dorn, CTO, Crate.io. “This is no small decision, but we want to make it clear how much we value and support our developer community. The activity of a creative, active, and inclusive open source community is and has been the vital pulse of CrateDB. It’s our hope to provide an example of what dedication to pure open source can truly accomplish.”

CrateDB is a distributed SQL database built on top of a NoSQL foundation. It combines the familiarity of SQL with the scalability and data flexibility of NoSQL. This has made the database a popular choice for machine data, because CrateDB makes it easy to cost-efficiently handle the velocity, volume, and diversity of machine and log data.

As part of the new release, CrateDB 4.5 brings among, many other things, the following main Enterprise features to the Community edition:

  • End of the 3-node use limit
  • Access to user management for multiple database users
  • Access to user privileges configuration
  • Database management with authentication

In addition, the new version includes enhancements in the areas of:

  • Further performance optimization
  • PostgreSQL tool compatibility
  • Improved error messages
  • Deeper-level SQL support

The CrateDB 4.5 self-deploy version is now available for download, or try the cloud version here.

About Crate.io

Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, a highly scalable distributed open source database solution that combines the performance of NoSQL with the power and simplicity of standard SQL. Designed specifically to support machine data applications and IIoT, CrateDB is optimized for time series and industrial data and runs in the cloud on Azure and Amazon as well as on the edge and on-premise. Crate.io was founded in June 2013 and operates from its locations in the United States, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as remotely worldwide.


Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
