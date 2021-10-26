Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crawford & Company® Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, will issue its earnings release for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only, the call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-900-2283, Conference ID: 5484757.
For audio and slide presentation access, the call is being webcast by Q4 Inc. here. The call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company investor website at ir.crawco.com. Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay. Those individuals who will be in listen-only mode are encouraged to access the audio and slide presentation through the webcast.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at ir.crawco.com/financials.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events, Crawford-Financial


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aVYANT BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aMARINEMAX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aSELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aAMMO, INC. STOCK COMPELLING AHEAD OF EARNINGS; EXPECTED TO DELIVER CONSECUTIVE RECORD-SETTING FINANCIALS (NASDAQ : Poww, powwp)
AQ
08:03aALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC. IS BETTER POSITIONED TODAY COMPARED TO WHEN ITS STOCK WAS 10X HIGHER; TWO DEALS IN Q4 COULD HAVE HISTORY REPEAT (OTC : Alyi)
AQ
08:03aUNITED BANKSHARES INC/WV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aCLICKSTREAM CORP'S WINQUIK(TM) AND HEYPAL(TM) USER BASE SURGE, REPORTS HIGHEST GROWTH AND ENGAGEMENT IN HISTORY (OTC OTHER : Clis)
AQ
08:03aTHE DRUG THAT FIGHTS OBESITY : Introducing Wegovy
AQ
08:03aEli Lilly, Pfizer End Program for Tanezumab Pain Drug
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Modern Land defaults on bond; property shares drop
2Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
3BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
5Tesla : Watch as Elon Musk's Tesla joins elite club of $1 trillion comp..

HOT NEWS