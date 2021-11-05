Log in
Crawford & Company Board Declares Dividends

11/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
On November 4, 2021, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.06 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2021.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carries, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Tag: [Crawford-Financial, Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events]


HOT NEWS