Arizona, Phoenix--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - PYE has fully rebranded with making adjustments to their tokenomics. The change in tokenomics opens the door for new listings on major exchanges and positions PYE better.





Figure 1: CreamPYE Rebrands to PYE



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/108259_picture1.png

A reduced supply in the new contract will be implemented from the initial one quadrillion supply. The transition from creamPYE to PYE token was officially on November 15, 2021. The PYE community goal has always been the same: to end world hunger, making sure that everyone on earth has access to healthy resources. PYE is looking to the future as a way to disrupt the decentralized world.

Similarities:

3.2 Billion will be initial burned PYE has the same symbol All exchanges will be frequently updated Updated regularly to all social media apps; CoinMarketCap, Coin Gecko, BscScan

Differences:

Name changes from CreamPYE to PYE Decreases from one quadrillion supply to 10 Billion There will be no buy or sell tax No reflections to the PYE token

The DAPP to migrate CreamPYE tokens to the new PYE token was released. Migration is still in process and all CreamPYE holders can migrate their tokens at PYE.net. Here is the list of steps to go one by one for users holding PYE.

Converting To New Tokens:

Visit PYE.Net Connect your wallet via dApp on site. dApp will display the current number old of creamPYE tokens to be burned and new PYE tokens to be received. Click to claim the newly converted PYE tokens. Authorize the transaction in your wallet. Lastly, completing the transaction, new PYE tokens will automatically be sent to your wallet, and old creamPYE tokens will automatically burn.

The PYE tokenomics are dropped to 0% for buy, sell, and transfer fees across the boards. Total burned is 323 billion for CreamPYE and will stay the same when transferring over to PYE.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/officialpyetoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PyeToken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PyeEcosystem/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PyeEcosystem/

Media Contact

Company: PYE

Contact Name: Patrick Devine

E-mail: info@devteamsix.com

Website: https://pye.net

