Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Creating More Safe Spaces: PLA Brings Health, Wellness and STEM Development to Far Eastside

06/30/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indianapolis, Indiana, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Indianapolis, IN) June 29th, 2021 — In its continued efforts to bring opportunities to underserved communities across the nation, renowned school turnaround leader Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) officially announces its forthcoming community development project,  The Sean Cowdrey Health and Wellness Complex. The center, a response to violence and student safety, will serve scholars and families on Indianapolis’s Far Eastside.

 

The Sean Cowdrey Complex: PLA brings health, wellness and STEM development to Far Eastside

 

Founded in 2013 under the careful guidance of Founder and CEO Earl Martin Phalen, Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) has proved itself as one of the nation’s premier transformative education programs, impacting more than twelve thousand scholars across six states and twenty-five existing schools. Its dedication to nurturing families and scholars has resulted in the advancement of six (6) F-rated schools to A-rated in less than three years and, most recently, has culminated in the creation of its newest addition for multi-generational advancement opportunities: The Sean Cowdrey Complex, where children and families may engage in diverse focus areas of health and wellness, sports, STEM programming and workforce development.

 

“Our organization is consistently responding to the needs of scholars and families in the communities we serve,” said Phalen. “Whether we are in Indianapolis or Washington D.C., our schools are more than just schools. They are safe spaces, they are launchpads of opportunity, and they help to close the gap for our scholars and families as they work to fulfill their dreams and tremendous potential.

 

In addition to its on-campus health clinic for families in need, the facility will offer quality childcare and preschool for children, and indoor and outdoor athletic facilities as well as a STEM laboratory for scholars. The center will also house PLA University, the organization's free workforce development program which provides free career training for PLA families in IT, healthcare, manufacturing and supply logistics.. With over fifteen (15) acres of land and nearly seventy-two thousand square feet of available space, The Sean Cowdrey Complex stands to foster an environment designated to implement and encourage leadership, team work, creative exploration and self-awareness for the entirety of the Indianapolis community.

 

About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

 

About Sean Cowdrey: A beloved son, nephew and brother, Sean Jared Cowdrey was a gifted athlete and radiant light to all who knew him and regarded fondly for his outgoing nature and genuine spirit by his loving parents Joan Phalen and Charles Cowdrey, his five siblings and his uncle—PLA Founder and CEO, Earl Martin Phalen. On April 15th, 2021, Sean suddenly and sadly passed away due to a seizure disorder. The Sean Cowdrey Complex, the Far Eastside center dedicated to youth and family sporting and wellness development, will be commissioned in his loving memory.

 

For more information about Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) and its dedication to shaping scholars everywhere, please visit phalenacademies.org or to donate in support of Phalen’s efforts, visit DonatePLA.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment 


Michelle Mcconnico
Phalen Leadership Academies
4049737663
MMcConnico@phalenacademies.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aDSV PANALPINA A/S  : 894 - successful eur 600 million eurobond issue
AQ
05:07aECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL  : Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
AQ
05:06aSES : Statement of transactions in own shares from June 21, 2021 to June 25, 2021
BU
05:04aGold en route to biggest monthly drop since 2016
RE
05:04aNIMBLE  : Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Power Virtual Business Meeting Engagements
BU
05:03aSES : ANNEX A: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings
BU
05:02aRenault raises targets for share of electric vehicles
RE
05:02aNEW RULES OF CAR OWNERSHIP SET IN STONE : Biggest-Ever 3d Projection in the Swiss Alps Marks Arrival of Luxury Carmaker Genesis in Europe
GL
05:02aPRESS RELEASE  : New Rules of Car Ownership Set in Stone: Biggest-Ever 3d Projection in the Swiss Alps Marks Arrival of Luxury Carmaker Genesis in Europe
DJ
05:01aJUNKO NAKAGAWA : BOJ newcomer Nakagawa says central bank must deal flexibly to COVID-19 impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : World shares hover near record highs on recovery hopes
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3Dollar set for best month since March, payrolls test looms
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Exclusive-Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private..
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS