Creatio Partners with Computer Bauer GmbH to Offer Future-Proof No-code Platform to More Businesses in Germany

12/13/2021 | 08:40am EST
BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Computer Bauer GmbH. Computer Bauer GmbH is a Munich based company, an expert for all IT matters for its customers—from minor user problems to strategic consulting and the implementation of complex requirements—with more than 25 years of industry experience.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals. 

Alexander Lovenjak, Member of the Executive Board at computerbauer: "Creatio ideally complements computerbauer's product range. In addition to a flexible, modern IT environment, we can offer our customers a future-proof and powerful CRM system. Beyond the typical CRM functions, Creatio with its low-code architecture enables us to design business and sales processes individually according to the needs of our customers' users and to create efficient workflows."

"The partnership between Creatio and computerbauer is aimed to provide businesses with tools to automate workflows at speed and scale. Organizations are advantaged when they equip their teams with solutions that empower all employees to own their automation, thus boost efficiency in the workplace and strengthen companies' adaptability to change. Our alliance can provide businesses exactly what they need," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

About computerbauer
Computer Bauer GmbH specializes in supporting tax firms, companies and associations. With innovative products, competent consulting and comprehensive services, we contribute to the success of our customers every day and ensure that you are always optimally equipped for the challenges of the digital age. In doing so, we are at your side as an expert contact for all your IT needs - from minor user problems to strategic consulting and the implementation of complex requirements.

As an IT service provider and application service provider (ASP), we take on responsibility for the management of your IT environment. For hosting your applications and data, we operate our own data center with state-of-the-art hardware in Munich. You will receive comprehensive support from our experienced support team. computerbauer is a certified Microsoft partner and has more than 25 years of industry experience.

For more information, please visit www.computer-bauer.de.

About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
+1 617-765-7997
325725@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-partners-with-computer-bauer-gmbh-to-offer-future-proof-no-code-platform-to-more-businesses-in-germany-301442560.html

SOURCE Creatio


© PRNewswire 2021
