Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. : to Launch Virtual Physician™ Focused on Telehealth Solutions for Regenerative Medicine

03/23/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced its intent to  launch Virtual Physician™ focused on telehealth solutions for regenerative medicine this summer.

The company will initially utilize the platform to educate, recruit and retain patients for their already commercialized proprietary procedures in partnership with their national network of providers:

  • CaverStem®: Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction in Men
  • FemCelz®: Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Vaginal Rejuvenation

As additional products are commercialized, (i.e. StemSpine® - Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Degenerative Disc Disease), the platform will expand to include these products.

Furthermore, the company plans to build out Virtual Physician™ to include additional products outside of their proprietary procedures focused on regenerative medicine.  "While our primary interest is in supporting our providers and to educate, recruit and retain patients for our proprietary procedures through this innovative platform, we are also aware of the power of telehealth to accelerate acceptance for regenerative medicine more broadly", said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. "While several telehealth companies have emerged (i.e. Teladoc with market cap of $29B; HIMS & HERS Health with market cap of $2.5B), none address this area of breakthrough medicine. As a company at the forefront of this cutting-edge industry, we see it as our responsibility to drive broad adoption."

 Virtual Physician creates three unique opportunities to drive shareholder value:

  • Management Service Organization (MSO): Charging a fee per qualified patient to providers – conversations with existing providers validates this as highly valuable
  • Royalty for promotion of products from external partners: As the platform grows in popularity, company can charge a fee from other manufacturers for featuring their products
  • Direct sales of ancillary products to consumers on platform: Become a one-stop shop for our patients by curating and consolidating additional products to improve underlying medical conditions

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine-stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

www.CreativeMedicalTechnology.com 
www.CaverStem.com
www.FemCelz.com
www.StemSpine.com

 

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Creative Medical Technology Hol)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-inc-to-launch-virtual-physician-focused-on-telehealth-solutions-for-regenerative-medicine-301253648.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aINVESTEC  : supports MetroFibre's network expansion
PU
07:50aFabled Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB
NE
07:49aBURGUNDY TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
07:48aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE  : Corporate Update and Issue of Convertible Loan Notes
PR
07:47aLow-cost carrier Frontier aims for $4.52 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
07:47aCENTURION  : Circular to shareholders in relation to (1) the proposed re-election of retiring directors; (2) the proposed share issue mandate; (3) the proposed renewal of the share purchase mandate; and (4) notice of annual general meeting
PU
07:47aSINOPEC KANTONS  : Proposed change of auditor
PU
07:47aGREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Change of joint company secretary and waiver from strict compliance with rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the listing rules
PU
07:46aPOWERCELL SWEDEN  : Notice to attend the annual general meeting of PowerCell Sweden AB
AQ
07:46aNET TRADING GROUP AB : Net Trading Group NTG AB (publ) informs that Lightcircle has registered for patent protection for and is launching a new disruptive smartproduct.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ