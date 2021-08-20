Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crédit Agricole : 50% discounted airport trips with Premium banking Credit Agricole and Mastercard ®

08/20/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is nothing better than a vivid journey - only if it starts with Premium banking Credit Agricole, Uklon and Mastercard!

From August 16, order a taxi to or from the airport and get 50% off your trip if you pay with Mastercard® World Elite card by Credit Agricole.

In order to take advantage of the offer, you need to:

- Download or open Uklon app.

- Add a Mastercard® World Elite card by Credit Agricole to the wallet in Uklon app.

- Book a taxi to or from the airport and get an automatic discount on your trip.

The Offer is valid from 16.08.2021 to 31.12.2021.

The discount is valid for transfer to/from the following airports in Ukraine: Boryspil International Airport, Kyiv International Airport, Odesa International Airport, Dnipro International Airport, Zaporizhzhia International Airport, Lviv International Airport, and Kharkiv International Airport.

The discount is available to holders of premium cards Mastercard® World Elite by Credit Agricole.

The maximum number of trips per month on the same route is limited to two (2). The route means a trip 'to' or 'from' the airport. A participant can go to the airport twice and return from the airport twice a month at a reduced price. The maximum discount for one trip 'to' or 'from' the relevant airport may not exceed UAH 2,000.00. The amount of the discount is calculated depending on the cost of the trip at the time of booking.

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aDRDGOLD : Appointment to the nominations committee
PU
04:44aALCOMET : “Alcomet” AD received the approval of the project ALUGREEN
PU
04:44aWORLEY : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada
PU
04:44aBARCLAYS : British high growth companies raise £19 billion in the last three years in deals involving foreign investors
PU
04:44aVOTING INTENTION : Con 40%, Lab 32% (17-18 Aug)
PU
04:44aMORIMATSU INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement establish a high-end biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturing base
PU
04:42aDGAP-ADHOC : Epigenomics AG: Reduction of principal amount of planned mandatory convertible bond to up to EUR 16.5 million and of conversion price to EUR 1.10 per share
DJ
04:41aSexual harassment rife in mine camps, Western Australian inquiry finds
RE
04:41aTaiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern
RE
04:40aOSB : Profits more than double at OneSavings Bank
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
2Gold rises as virus concerns dent risk appetite, set for weekly gain
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS