Crédit Agricole : Buy insurance certificate “Motor Liability Insurance” in mobile bank CA+

Mobile bank СА+ by Credit Agricole now has a new service - purchase of an insurance certificate 'Motor Liability Insurance ' and a certificate of voluntary civil liability of vehicle owners with just a few clicks in your smartphone. 'Motor Liability Insurance' is a mandatory insurance of civil and legal liability of motor vehicle owners, which secures the compensation of losses incurred in result of a road traffic accident for which the certificate holder is responsible.

To order an insurance certificate in mobile application СА+, select option 'Buy insurance certificate' on 'Products' tab, and then choose 'Motor Liability Insurance'. Fill out a short form with information about a car and its owner. After that, CA+ user can review offers from insurance companies, and particularly prices, deductible amount and other parameters, choose the best insurance company, and pay for the certificate by card in the app. Having bought 'Motor Liability Insurance' certificate, customers can also increase the coverage limit. Electronic certificate can be e-mailed or you can upload it to CA+ right away and enjoy nice and safe car rides.

The Bank thoroughly chooses partners and cooperates only with reliable companies on the insurance market of Ukraine. It is a member of international group Credit Agricole (France), which is a leader in bankassurance. The new CA+ service is combination of experience and philosophy of the Group and customers' need to receive services 24/7. Credit Agricole is a No. 1 bank among car drivers!

СА+ application is updated automatically, however, if your smartphone's settings do not allow it, you can download the latest version yourself via the following links:

JSC 'Credit Agricole Bank' is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

