Crédit Agricole : Cash loan up to UAH 1,000,000. Get decision online!

From January 16, 2021, apply a 'Cash Loan' up to UAH 1,000,000 from Credit Agricole to meet all your needs and desires.
And for you, as always, we offer many benefits:
-
Up to UAH 100,000 with simplified document submission
-
Up to UAH 1 000,000
-
No insurance
-
No collateral or surety
-
From 3 months to 6 years
-
Fixed rate for the entire period
-
No early repayment fee
-
Loans to private entrepreneurs
Also we would like to remind you that until January 30, 2021 you can take part in the drawing of UAH 100,000. Check out terms of the Promotion * by the link.
Moreover, you can apply and get a loan decision online!
*The campaign will be held all over Ukraine except for the temporarily occupied territory of the AR Crimea and the zone of Joint Forces military operation from 1.11.2020 to 30.01.2021 inclusive.
