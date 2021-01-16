Crédit Agricole : Cash loan up to UAH 1,000,000. Get decision online!

From January 16, 2021, apply a 'Cash Loan' up to UAH 1,000,000 from Credit Agricole to meet all your needs and desires.

And for you, as always, we offer many benefits:

Up to UAH 100,000 with simplified document submission

Up to UAH 1 000,000

No insurance

No collateral or surety

From 3 months to 6 years

Fixed rate for the entire period

No early repayment fee

Loans to private entrepreneurs

Also we would like to remind you that until January 30, 2021 you can take part in the drawing of UAH 100,000. Check out terms of the Promotion * by the link.

Moreover, you can apply and get a loan decision online!

*The campaign will be held all over Ukraine except for the temporarily occupied territory of the AR Crimea and the zone of Joint Forces military operation from 1.11.2020 to 30.01.2021 inclusive.