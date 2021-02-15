Log in
Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole Bank invites you to visit the international exhibition "Agro Animal Show-2021"

02/15/2021 | 01:47am EST
Credit Agricole Bank invites you to visit the international exhibition 'Agro Animal Show-2021' which will take place on February 16-18 and reveal all aspects of effective livestock and poultry farming. The bank traditionally supports the event and takes part in it. The exhibition will be held at the at the following address: Kyiv, International Exhibition Center, 15 Brovarsky Avenue.

The event will bring together well-known manufacturers of machinery, equipment, feed, veterinary drugs and companies from related industries to present leading products and developments, as well as interesting networking with experts.

Within the exhibition, Credit Agricole will offer visitors the financing programs for agribusiness. Bank is grateful to our partners - Business France in Ukraine for supporting.

The entrance to the Agro Animal Show-2021 is free, under condition of the prior registration via the link. The detailed event's program via the link.

About Agro Animal Show

Agro Animal Show is the event aimed at promotion of modern technologies in the sphere of animal husbandry and it offers a wide range of machinery and equipment, as well as advanced scientific and technical developments for farms of various sizes and forms of ownership that are engaged in animal production. The exhibition presents the main directions of innovative development of animal husbandry. It is a unique information and trade platform.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC 'Credit Agricole Bank' is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of PR and internal communications division of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 06:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
