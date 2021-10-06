Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole invites to the world-famous ballet “Swan Lake 3D”

Credit Agricole in partnership with Mastercard supports the world-famous ballet "Swan Lake 3D" featuring the global ballet stars. We invite everyone to attend the opening of the ballet that will take place in "Ukraine" Palace in Kyiv on 29 October. The spectators will enjoy large-scale multimedia augmented reality decorations, 80 actors on the stage and 2 hours of a fantastic performance.

"Credit Agricole is delighted to support "Swan Lake 3D" - a project where the classic ballet art is combined with new technologies. This a unique opportunity to dive into the incredible world of the high art and to enjoy the exclusive atmosphere of the event. Dance is the universal language beyond space and time and the unique way to express feelings. We are happy to contribute to this marvelous performance", Stephane Fallick, the Board Member of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Denys Cherevychko, a global ballet star, etoile-premier of the Vienna Opera, will perform the role of Prince Siegfried. He is rightly compared with the famous Vaslav Nijinsky, and according to ELLE magazine, Denys Cherevychko is included to the list of "5 men of Ukrainian ballet who conquered the world". The brilliant first dancer of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava Olga Chelpanova will perform the roles of two opposite characters: tender Odette and fatal Odile.

The space of the stage will become endless thanks to the LED screen projection of the unique 3D animation developed specifically for this performance. Due to this effect, each spectator will be able to dive into the atmosphere of the legendary "Swan Lake", while young audience members who grew up in the age of digital technologies will learn the classic art in the unusual format.

Refer for details to palace-ukraine.com/event/lebedyne-ozero-3d/

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program "We Care!".

