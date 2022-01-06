Log in
Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole offers its customers additional communication channels in Viber and Telegram

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
Credit Agricole Bank has introduced additional remote communication channels and offers customers to use Viber and Telegram, which are available 24/7. From now on customers seeking bank advice can choose the handiest way - be it Viber, Telegram, or web-call (charge-free calls on the Internet).

These services are particularly useful when you need to call the bank from abroad. To use them, select the "Contact the bank" option on the website of Credit Agricole. Links to messengers are also available in the CA+ mobile application.

Simple customer requests are handled by intelligent IVR - the robot called Alex. In case of a more complex request, the robot Alex, after authorizing the customer, forwards the call to the responsible employee of the Credit Agricole Contact canter. At the same time, the customer does not have to spend time explaining the situation, because the bank employee can already see their accounts and understand the actual request.

In just a few months, the bank has handled more than 4,500 customer requests in Telegram and Viber.

Same as before, you can reach out to the Credit Agricole Contact centre by calling 0 800 30 55 55, in the CA+ app, via private messages on the bank's Facebook and Instagram pages, or using the feedback form on the bank's website.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC "Credit Agricole Bank" is a modern universal bank provides the entire range of banking services, is the leader in car lending, and strategic partner to agribusiness. The bank belongs to the international Credit Agricole Group (France), the European leader in bancassurance and asset management, and the bank No 1 according to Euromoney. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole Ukraine is confirmed by the leading positions in the ratings of bank resilience, reliability of bank deposits, and the most profitable banks, as well as by 264,000 active private customers and more than 31,000 business customers, including 1,160 multinational and large corporations, 1,580 medium-sized corporate clients and more than 28,480 SMEs and entrepreneurs. According to the NBU, the bank is among the TOP-10 in the market by the amount of assets.

Credit Agricole is also a socially responsible bank. Since 2016 the bank has been running a wide-scale Corporate Social Responsibility program «We Care!», which includes 4 major areas such as charity, eco initiatives, volunteering and caring about employees. .

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of the brand and communications department of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

