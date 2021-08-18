Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole set a record of cash loan for individuals

The first half of 2021 became record setting for Credit Agricole. The bank issued over UAH 700 million of loans to individuals having improved its year-on-year result two-fold. The key success factors include efficient teamwork, launching new lending channels, and product improvement in response to customers' requests. Inter alia, the bank increased the maximum loan amount to UAH 1 million.

'Whether for making a great dream come true or fulfilling current goals - Credit Agricole is always prepared to offer finance. We onboard new borrowers but, nevertheless, 60% of those who received cash loans are our long-term customers. Clients get high-quality service with Credit Agricole and they return. This is crucial for us!', Oleksandr Kurkin, Head of Sales Network Department of Credit Agricole Bank, says.

Credit Agricole is never ready to rest: it keeps improving its processes, developing digital lending channels, and offering favorable promo conditions and various gift draws to its clients.

'In the nearest years, we intend to increase the share of consumer loans by about a half, up to 10% in the overall customer portfolio. Today, one of the most popular products is a cash loan. Our target clients are 'medium plus' and higher segment customers. Here we have one of the highest approval rates for consumer loans in the market', Dmytro Kovalenko, Head of Marketing of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Learn more on cash loans by Credit Agricole here.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, head of public relations and internal communications at credit Agricole Bank

Email: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua