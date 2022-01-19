Log in
Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole successfully passed the NBU stress-testing in 2021

01/19/2022 | 11:04am EST
Credit Agricole successfully passed stress-testing from the NBU and is recognized as a resilient bank due to its solid capital adequacy ratios. Even in case of an adverse macroeconomic scenario, the Bank will have sufficient capital to cover possible losses.

In total, the NBU analyzed indicators of 30 banks which account for 93% of assets of the banking system of Ukraine under the baseline and adverse macroeconomic scenario.

Credit Agricole is also one of the TOP-5 most reliable and most comfortable banks of Ukraine in the rating compiled by Dragon Capital investment company and "Novoe Vremia" publication and according to Forbes respectively. Credit Agricole is also the best corporate and best savings bank for business in the "Banks of 2021" rating according to "Finance club" information agency. The bank is among ten market leaders in terms of assets. Last autumn, Credit Agricole presented its new development strategy up to 2025 called AIR. The Bank stated a high-level objective to be a reliable partner for customers and society in general, i.e. to act ethically, transparently and responsibly, to become a leader of target markets, foster employees' expertise, promote relationship excellence and innovations.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC "Credit Agricole Bank" is a modern universal bank provides the entire range of banking services, is the leader in car lending, and strategic partner to agribusiness. The bank belongs to the international Credit Agricole Group (France), the European leader in bancassurance and asset management, and the bank No 1 according to Euromoney. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole Ukraine is confirmed by the leading positions in the ratings of bank resilience, reliability of bank deposits, and the most profitable banks, as well as by 264,000 active private customers and more than 31,000 business customers, including 1,160 multinational and large corporations, 1,580 medium-sized corporate clients and more than 28,480 SMEs and entrepreneurs. According to the NBU, the bank is among the TOP-10 in the market by the amount of assets.

Credit Agricole is also a socially responsible bank. Since 2016 the bank has been running a wide-scale Corporate Social Responsibility program «We Care!», which includes 4 major areas such as charity, eco initiatives, volunteering and caring about employees. .

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of the brand and communications department of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS