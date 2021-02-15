Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crédit Agricole : Get more with Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard in Bukovel

02/15/2021 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Having a vacation in Bukovel is good, but having a vacation in Bukovel with premium benefits is even better.

Place an order in exclusive lounge Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski with beneficial prices from Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard.

How to use the offer:

  • Visit exclusive lounge Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski from February 12, 2021 until March 31, 2021;
  • Pay with premium card Mastercard ® World Elite from Premium banking Grand Prix;
  • Get 50% discount for all orders.

The campaign is available from 12.02.2021 through 31.03.2021 at the address: Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski, Bukovel.

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 15:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
05:18aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05:17aPRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report
DJ
05:17aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report
EQ
05:14aDGAP-AFR : Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
05:14aSARTORIUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:13aAZURE MINERALS : Strategic Review of Mexican Assets
PU
05:11aADHOC : PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter • jump in earnings • EBIT...
PU
05:11aRNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : 4Q20 Operational Preview
PU
05:09aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ