Crédit Agricole : Get more with Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard in Bukovel

Having a vacation in Bukovel is good, but having a vacation in Bukovel with premium benefits is even better.
Place an order in exclusive lounge Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski with beneficial prices from Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard.
How to use the offer:
-
Visit exclusive lounge Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski from February 12, 2021 until March 31, 2021;
-
Pay with premium card Mastercard ® World Elite from Premium banking Grand Prix;
-
Get 50% discount for all orders.
The campaign is available from 12.02.2021 through 31.03.2021 at the address: Atlas Weekend Bar & Apres Ski, Bukovel.
Disclaimer
Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 15:54:05 UTC.