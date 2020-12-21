Crédit Agricole : Good deeds of Credit Agricole team before the New Year's Eve

This year, the Southern Macro Region's team of Credit Agricole breaks all records for participation in charity initiatives. In 2020, they organized themselves and held as many as three Donor Days, and handed 12 thousand diapers over to foster children of Bilhorod Dnistrovskyi Orphanage as a gift from Credit Agricole. So, when the team learned about the initiative '2 000 gifts for the New Year' of 'Your support' charity fund, they immediately decided to participate.

'We immediately became interested in the initiative, although worried. Will we manage to raise enough funds to help every foster child? What should we do if the wish list contains pricy IPhones or notebooks? Then what? Nevertheless, willingness to give happiness to these little hearts won, and we took a risk: we will do our utmost to make every child feel the New Year's magic,' says Liudmyla Hoiman, Deputy Director of the Southern Macro region of Credit Agricole.

Nothing can stop us once we decide! It took the Southern Macro Region's team just several days to raise money and make dreams of each of 50 little kids from Bilhorod Dnistrovskyi Orphanage come true.

'Here, the youngest children under 4 years of age, who are deprived of parental care, and often have serious health conditions live. When we saw the list of their wishes, we understood right off - we should not have warried. It is incredible, that for the New Year's miracle they need just simple things! There were no common for us notebooks or expensive IPhones on that wish list, but learning games, construction kits, dolls, cars, and rattles for the youngest,' says Liudmyla Hoiman.

When Credit Agricole team met the children and their counsellors, everyone was moved to tears.

'My impression is that it is not just a children's home, it is a true family. Counsellors put all their efforts and love in every single child. There are many kids with complex disorders such as autism, so they require special attention, individual approach, and constant training to develop fine and gross motor skills. It is evident that they lack funds for special equipment: busy board for kids is made from materials at hand, and a sand table is made with their own hands. They use chestnuts, acorns, and sunflower seeds to develop kids' fine motor skills. However, these children are surrounded by love and warmth!' added Liudmyla Hoiman.

Credit Agricole is proud of its team! Then not just gave presents, but also met the needs of every orphaned child, showed care for them, and genuine holiday spirit!

'I am very happy that I and my colleagues from the outlet were Ice-Princesses for 1-year-old Nastusia, and 3-year-old Ivan. And I am proud of our friendly staff of the Southern Macro region of Credit Agricole,' shares her experience Natalia Panova, Head of the Outlet No. 2 of Credit Agricole Bank in Odesa.

'After meeting little orphaned kids from the children's home, we felt good, and felt like we are a little kinder now. It is a pure bliss to do well to those who needs it, to do something in all honesty and wholeheartedly!' says Kateryna Lysak, microbusiness coordinator at the Southern Macro Region of Credit Agricole.

How did it all start?

The history of friendship between Credit Agricole and Bilhorod Dnistrovskyi Orphanage started in autumn. Back then, supported by 'Your support' charity fund the bank diverted over UAH 45000 to help Bilhorod Dnistrovskyi Orphanage. Children received 12 thousand diapers.

This charitable assistance to the children's home was provided as part of the corporate social responsibility program 'We Care!'

Dear friends, there's no such thing as other people's children! Let us do good deeds!

