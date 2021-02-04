Log in
Crédit Agricole : New partnership program for financing purchase of Corteva Agriscience plant protection agents

02/04/2021 | 08:23am EST
Credit Agricole continues to expand financing opportunities for agribusiness. The Bank entered into agreement with Corteva Agriscience[1], which offers a wide range - over 35 products for crop protection. Under the partnership program, agricultural companies may pay for the purchased products with avalized bill by Bank, the value of which is 1% of the bill amount.

On top of its beneficial cost of financing, the partnership program also includes 9-month term of financing, which is adapted to agricultural cycle, and no commission for setting the financing limit. Changes in FX rates and inflation do not affect products' price as it is fixed in UAH. For more details, follow the link.

Credit Agricole covers all needs of businesses within agricultural cycle comprehensively and on favorable conditions: it finances purchase of seeds, crop protection products, fertilizers, fuel and lubricant materials, machinery, and equipment.

[1] Corteva Agriscience means a legal entity from Corteva Inc. in Ukraine, namely DuPont Ukraine LLC.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, head of public relations and internal communications at credit Agricole Bank

Email: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
