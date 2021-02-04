Crédit Agricole : New partnership program for financing purchase of Corteva Agriscience plant protection agents

Credit Agricole continues to expand financing opportunities for agribusiness. The Bank entered into agreement with Corteva Agriscience[1], which offers a wide range - over 35 products for crop protection. Under the partnership program, agricultural companies may pay for the purchased products with avalized bill by Bank, the value of which is 1% of the bill amount.

On top of its beneficial cost of financing, the partnership program also includes 9-month term of financing, which is adapted to agricultural cycle, and no commission for setting the financing limit. Changes in FX rates and inflation do not affect products' price as it is fixed in UAH. For more details, follow the link.

Credit Agricole covers all needs of businesses within agricultural cycle comprehensively and on favorable conditions: it finances purchase of seeds, crop protection products, fertilizers, fuel and lubricant materials, machinery, and equipment.

[1] Corteva Agriscience means a legal entity from Corteva Inc. in Ukraine, namely DuPont Ukraine LLC.

