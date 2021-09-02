Crédit Agricole : Second graduation of “Agro School” by Credit Agricole

On 1 September, an official ceremony of the second graduation of Credit Agricole Agro School took place. 21 employees from HO and regions of the bank became graduates of the project where they obtained unique theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the area of agribusiness.

'Credit Agricole differs from the market thanks to the unique combination of financial and agrarian expertise. We keep investing into training and development of highly qualified market experts. Agro School project plays a key role in this process. 21 bank employees who belonged to the second graduation class enhanced their knowledge in the agrarian sphere and became even closer to our customers. The project develops dynamically and today, the training of the third class of students has started', Carlos de Cordoue, the CEO of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Agro School by Credit Agricole is an educational project that was launched in 2018 and now covers all regions and units of the bank. The project is special because of its practical case studies combined with theoretical knowledge. Thus, in the course of the training, the students visited production sites of 11 agrarian customers of the bank that included representatives of international and medium corporate business, as well as the SMEs.

'The idea to launch our own Agro School project emerged three years ago when we asked ourselves: what else can we do in our strategic area - agro? Taking into account that it is very important for agribusiness when the bank understands their specificity, we decided to improve knowledge of our employees in agronomy, veterinary medicine and other areas of agriculture. An integrated approach and practical skills were required. And the Agro School was born. Over this time, 50 graduates got a profound knowledge of agrarian business. The entire market learnt about our project. Last year, the project was recognized as 'The Best Leader Development Program' as part of the HR Brand Ukraine Award. I am proud of Credit Agricole team that never stops improving and continuously enhances its knowledge', Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy CEO of Credit Agricole Bank, tells.

The training course of the Agro School includes 6 modules and testing after which the students receive diplomas and rewards for the best academic achievements. Agro experts of the bank, as well as representatives of the leading agrarian companies in the market take on the roles of speakers.

'For all of us, the Agro School is more than a unique educational project. It is the soul of the bank. It is very important that the project lives and develops. The number of applications for training grows from year to year not only among the bank employees but also among our customers and partners. Therefore, we intend to develop this project, to engage more participants and to expand the program with new interesting dimensions', Nataliia Porvina, the Head of Agribusiness Support Department of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

The third class of the Agro School project that consists of 30 students began to study on 1 September.

