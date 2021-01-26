Crédit Agricole : Travel with new benefits from Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard!

Premium banking Grand Prix and Mastercard always care about comfort and safety of their customers, so starting from January the new service is available to holders of premium cards by Credit Agricole.

Starting from January, use the new service Mastercard PCR testing for COVID-19 in Odesa airport.

To use the service:

Make a request at the test desk of CSD laboratory in the arrival area.

Produce Mastercard World Еlite card by Credit Agricole and departure or arrival confirmation to the service employee.

Take the test.

Wait for the result in your e-mail and 'Dii vdoma' app within 24 hours. Negative PCR test for COVID-19 allows avoiding 14-day quarantine.

Details on mastercard.ua