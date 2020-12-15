Crédit Agricole : UAH 3,700,000 for medical equipment for children infectious diseases hospital in Kharkiv

Credit Agricole Bank with the assistance of the charity fund «Your Support» implemented the fifth charity wave and purchased medical equipment to the value of UAH 3.7 million for Kharkiv Regional Hospital of Children Infectious Diseases. Children with severe forms of COVID-19 from Kharkiv and Kharkiv region are being treated here.

The hospital is short of its own capacities, and therefore, Credit Agricole donated modern medical equipment to it: portable ultrasonic scanner, patient monitors with CO2 monitoring function (2 units), pulse oximeters (5 units), aspirators (5 unit), syringe dosage devices (5 units), and intensive care beds (5 units).

'At the moment, five children are being treated in our hospital while since the beginning of the COVID pandemic he have treated about 2,000 young patients. These are mainly severe cases. We are happy to get new equipment, we need it to timely monitor changes in patient's condition and provide effective treatment. Special intensive care beds is an important acquisition. But the most critical is high-quality and advanced ultrasonic device. Now, we can diagnose diseases faster and better', Dmytro Kukhar, Director of Kharkiv Regional Hospital of Children Infectious Diseases, comments.

In 2020, Credit Agricole Bank with the assistance of 'Your Support' charity fund allocated UAH 11.2 million for purchase of medical equipment for base hospitals in Kyiv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv, and for equipment of the intensive care unit in Chernivtsi regional hospital.

'At the beginning of the COVID crisis, Credit Agricole decided to help hospitals and buy modern medical equipment which is scarce these days. We made this decision answering the call of our hearts, but we still follow it. We see that charity initiatives of business literally save lives. The bank has already implemented five waves of charity and we will be happy if our example inspires others to do good deeds', tells Ruslan Zachepa, Deputy Director of East Macro Region of Credit Agricole Bank in charge of retail business.

This charity project is the biggest in the history of Credit Agricole's operation in Ukraine. It is a part of the global corporate social responsibility program «WeCare!» implemented by the bank since 2016.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

