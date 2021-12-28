Crédit Agricole : Updated tariff packages

Dear customers!
We would like to inform you about changes in tariff packages for natural persons-entrepreneurs and legal entities of small and medium business.
The updated tariff packages, taking into account the changes, will come into force on January 17, 2022.
You can get acquainted with the conditions of tariff packages and the full list of tariffs at the link »
Disclaimer
Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.