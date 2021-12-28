Log in
Crédit Agricole : Working schedule of the Credit Agricole branches during New Year holidays

12/28/2021 | 09:27am EST
Dear Customers!

We inform you about the mode of operation of the Credit Agricole branches during New Year holidays in December 2021 and January 2022:

  • 29th - 30th of December 2021 - the working day will longer:
  • cash service till 7 p.m.;
  • customer service till 8 p.m.;
  • 31th of December 2021 - the working day will shorter till 5 p.m.;
  • 1st - 3rd of January 2022 - weekend day;
  • 4th - 5th of January 2022 - branches work according to the usual schedule;
  • 6th of January 2022 - the working day will 1 hour shorter:
  • cash service till 4 p.m.;
  • customer service till 5 p.m.;
  • 7th - 9th of January 2022 - weekend day;
  • 10th of January 2022 - branches work according to the usual schedule.

We wish you happy holidays!

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
