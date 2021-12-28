Crédit Agricole : Working schedule of the Credit Agricole branches during New Year holidays

Dear Customers!

We inform you about the mode of operation of the Credit Agricole branches during New Year holidays in December 2021 and January 2022:

- 30 of December 2021 - the working day will longer: cash service till 7 p.m.;

customer service till 8 p.m.;

of December 2021 - the working day will shorter till 5 p.m.; 1 st - 3 rd of January 2022 - weekend day;

- 5 of January 2022 - branches work according to the usual schedule; 6 th of January 2022 - the working day will 1 hour shorter:

customer service till 5 p.m.;

- 9 of January 2022 - weekend day; 10th of January 2022 - branches work according to the usual schedule.

We wish you happy holidays!