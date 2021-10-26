Credit Agricole held “Macroeconomic Review: Summary and Trends” for the seventh year in a row

On 21 October, Credit Agricole held a traditional event "Macroeconomic Review: Summary and Trends 2021-2022». This year meeting brought together about 200 guests, including corporate and premium customers of the bank.

«This is our good tradition. For the 7th year in a row, we share the expertise of leading Ukrainian and international economists with our clients. This time, Vladyslav Rashkovan, the Alternate Executive Director of the IMF, became a special invited speaker. This event is an additional value for our clients", Larysa Bondarieve, Deputy CEO of Credit Agricole Bank, tells.

In his welcome speech, the CEO of the bank Carlos de Cordoue noted that the age of turbulence is also the age of opportunities.

«Last year, this event was held online, and I am happy that today we have the opportunity to meet face-to-face. Our economists make important and hard work as the world is turbulent: it is not easy to predict what will be tomorrow. At that very time, Credit Agricole launched a new strategy AIR 2025. We believe that this period gives big opportunities for revising our model, accelerating our transformation and development. It was also important for us to share the expertise with our clients, develop their awareness of macroeconomic trends. This will help them plan their business as effectively as possible", Carlos de Cordoue, the CEO of Credit Agricole Bank, told to the guests.

In the course of the conference, the reputable experts of the IMF, Credit Agricole Bank and the Group presented the relevant Ukrainian and global macroeconomic trends.

Vladyslav Rashkovan, Alternative Executive Director of the IMF shared the fresh IMF outlook on global economy.

Tania Sollogoub, Credit Agricole S. A., France, in charge of geopolitical risk assessment and emerging market country risk, shared the information on the global geopolitical trends in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oleksandr Pecherytsyn, Chief Economist of Credit Agricole Bank, shared the analytics and forecasts of main macroeconomic indicators in Ukraine.

After presentations of the speakers, the guests of the event enjoyed interesting networking. Credit Agricole cares about the security, and all event participants had either vaccination certificates or negative tests for Covid-19. Moreover, all clients of the bank who attended the conference could get the video record and presentations of the speakers.

