Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole is the best agrarian bank according to “Business” magazine

04/02/2021 | 03:30am EDT
Credit Agricole won the first place in the nomination 'Agrarian bank' of 'Financial Oscar 2020' rating by 'Business' magazine. The bank was awarded for its high results and recognizable activity in supporting and financing projects in agro sector.

'Credit Agricole has historically been a key partner for agribusiness. The Group was established more than 120 years ago as a bank for farmers, and now 9 out of 10 farmers in France are served in it. In Ukraine, we have been a reliable financial partner for agrarian companies for more than 10 years. We strengthened our strategic partnership last year: increased the amount of financing, participated actively in the state program 'Affordable Loans 5-7-9%', launched financial leasing', says Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank. 'The share of the agricultural sector in the bank's corporate loans portfolio exceeds 50%, and the land bank of all customers accounts for nearly 10% of the total land bank of Ukraine. We build long-term relationships with customers. Together we will overcome all the challenges of the pandemic crisis. And it will make us and our partnership stronger!'

Winners of 'Business' magazine's 'Financial Oscar 2020' rating are selected in three stages. During the first stage, editorial team select candidates based on financial institutions' performance indicators, pace of their development and achievements on the market in the previous year. During the second stage, independent expert jury carries out the assessment (criteria weight is 80%). During the third stage, there is an online poll among the magazine's readers (criteria weight is 20%). The nominations' winners are decided following the received results.

For more details, follow the link

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, head of public relations and internal communications at credit Agricole Bank

Email: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
