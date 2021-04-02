Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole is the best agrarian bank according to “Business” magazine

Credit Agricole won the first place in the nomination 'Agrarian bank' of 'Financial Oscar 2020' rating by 'Business' magazine. The bank was awarded for its high results and recognizable activity in supporting and financing projects in agro sector.

'Credit Agricole has historically been a key partner for agribusiness. The Group was established more than 120 years ago as a bank for farmers, and now 9 out of 10 farmers in France are served in it. In Ukraine, we have been a reliable financial partner for agrarian companies for more than 10 years. We strengthened our strategic partnership last year: increased the amount of financing, participated actively in the state program 'Affordable Loans 5-7-9%', launched financial leasing', says Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank. 'The share of the agricultural sector in the bank's corporate loans portfolio exceeds 50%, and the land bank of all customers accounts for nearly 10% of the total land bank of Ukraine. We build long-term relationships with customers. Together we will overcome all the challenges of the pandemic crisis. And it will make us and our partnership stronger!'

Winners of 'Business' magazine's 'Financial Oscar 2020' rating are selected in three stages. During the first stage, editorial team select candidates based on financial institutions' performance indicators, pace of their development and achievements on the market in the previous year. During the second stage, independent expert jury carries out the assessment (criteria weight is 80%). During the third stage, there is an online poll among the magazine's readers (criteria weight is 20%). The nominations' winners are decided following the received results.

