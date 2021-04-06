Crédit Agricole : Credit Agricole supported campaign “Earth Hour” and donated 15 000 young plants to Kyiv

Credit Agricole traditionally supported campaign 'Earth Hour', donated 15 000 young plants to the Holosiivskyi National Park and helped to plant a part of it. In the context of the quarantine and increased safety measures, this year's initiative was not that large-scale as usually. Additionally, as part of the environmental campaign, illumination on facades of several bank offices was turned off for an hour for unity with the Planet on March 27.

'Credit Agricole cares about the environment and follows the principles of sustainable growth. We implement our own Climate Strategy and for the fifth year in a row have been participating in greening of the city within the framework of the 'Earth Hour'. Thanks to this initiative 62 000 new trees have appeared in the city and new format outlets became carbon neutral! We show by example how important it is to contribute to the development of society and eco culture. Be thoughtful for yourselves and our Planet!' commented Yurii Dziuba, Head of the General Services Department of Credit Agricole Bank.

Support of ecological projects and green initiatives is an important part of the Social Corporate Responsibility program «We Care!», as well as the Climate Strategy of the Group under which the bank intends to reduce its carbon footprint by 10% during 2018-2022 and be among TOP 3 green banks of Ukraine. For more details, follow the link https://credit-agricole.ua/o-banke/pres-centr/novini/kredi-agrikol-pragne-skorotiti-svij-pryamij-karbonovij-slid-1087

About Credit Agricole:

JSC «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of bancassurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including Premium clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of CREDIT AGRICOLE in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, head of public relations and internal communications at credit Agricole Bank

Email: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua