Crédit Agricole : Working schedule of the branches during the May holidays

Dear Customers!
We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC 'CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK' for May 2021:
-
30.04.2021 - the outlets work in the usual mode. The working day will 1 hour shorter (till 17:00 a.m.).
-
03.05.2021 - 04.05.2021 - weekend days.
-
10.05.2021 - weekend day.
We wish you happy holidays!
Disclaimer
Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:31:01 UTC.