Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Credit Committee to meet Friday to discuss potential Russia "credit event"

05/26/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Russian one rouble coin is seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -A credit derivatives committee will meet on Friday to discuss whether a "credit event" occurred after Russia made payments on its sovereign debt but failed to add interest accrued during the payment's grace period.

Overseas holders of a Russian sovereign bond that matured last month are seeking a ruling on whether $1.9 million in interest arrears constituted a "credit event" that might allow them to eventually collect a payout on default insurance.

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said on its website on Thursday that holders of the 2022 bond had sent a notice through Euroclear, one of the world's biggest settlement systems for stock and bond trades, "demanding the payment of approximately $1.9 million".

They had asked if a "pay credit event" occurred on the unpaid accrued interest and the committee later said it had accepted the request.

The committee will meet on Friday at 1100 UTC to discuss the issue, it said on its website.

"The bonds matured on April 4, 2022 but the payment of principal and interest due at maturity was not made until May 2," the holder's query added.

The notice through Euroclear was sent mid-May.

Russia had paid nearly $650 million, which included the maturing bond, during a grace period, warranting potential interest arrears.

But default on other debt now looks inevitable according to some investors, after the U.S. Treasury chose this week not to extend a license that had allowed creditors to receive payments from Russia despite financial sanctions.

There are currently $2.54 billion of net notional credit default swaps (CDS) outstanding in relation to Russia, including $1.68 billion on the country itself and the remainder on the CDX.EM index, according to JPMorgan calculations.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aGet your crypto house in order, old guard tells Davos debutantes
RE
10:22aIMF says in talks with Sri Lanka on a 'comprehensive' reform package
RE
10:22aCredit Committee to meet Friday to discuss potential Russia "credit event"
RE
10:17aEasyJet flights could be disrupted due to IT issues
RE
10:15aWalmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done
RE
10:11aU.S. pending home sales dive to two-year low in April
RE
10:03aU.S. says it has not invited Venezuela, Nicaragua governments to Americas summit
RE
09:59aAdvancing Russian forces reach key highway from Donbas cities
RE
09:57aDebt deal delays blocking funding for Chad - IMF Africa director
RE
09:57aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; corporate profits sag in first quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
2Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
3CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS