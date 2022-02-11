Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Credit Suisse downgrades global equities on key macro concerns

02/11/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday downgraded global equities to "benchmark" rating from "overweight", citing the need for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates above market expectations amid higher wage growth in the United States.

The brokerage, which cut its rating on global equities for the first time since the peak of the pandemic, said the Fed rates need to be at 1.7% for 2022, in line with market estimates. By the end of 2023 it sees the need for the rates to be at 2.5%, which is above market expectations.

"The Fed has met its twin targets of maximum employment and 2% average core PCE, hence policy should be neutral," Credit Suisse Analyst Andrew Garthwaite said.

He also expects the output gap to have fully closed by the end of 2022, and hence monetary conditions should be "at least neutral".

Garthwaite also argued that the most critical issue for global markets is U.S. wage growth, which is "too high", being 75 basis points above levels that would be consistent with the Fed's inflation target.

"The reliable lead indicators of U.S. wage growth are not yet falling. If wages were to stay at current levels until May, the Fed would have to quickly slow GDP growth to below trend at whatever rates that are required," CS said.

On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that he has become "dramatically" more hawkish in light of the hottest inflation in nearly 40 years, and he now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.71316 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.35554 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.78547 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.69% 8.406 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.139 Delayed Quote.0.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.01328 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.66527 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40aPhilippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power
RE
04:39aStocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA
RE
04:38aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SPAIN : Planas defends the search for a European consensus on the application of "mirror clauses" in trade relations
PU
04:34aKremlin cites Truss error as evidence West doesn't understand Ukraine conflict
RE
04:33aRate hike bets support the dollar amid surging U.S. inflation
RE
04:32aAustralia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates - media
RE
04:30aMercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge
RE
04:30aIndia's basmati rice exports hit 4-yr low as Iran trims buying
RE
04:29aTech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
04:29aEUROPE : European stocks open lower after hot U.S. inflation raises rate hike bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Column-After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike..
5SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit..

HOT NEWS