Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Credit Suisse gets first tranche under GFC Alliance debt revamp

10/21/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has received an upfront payment as part of GFG Alliance's debt restructuring deal for its Australian steel and coal mining assets, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that we are now in receipt of the agreed upfront payment of A$129 million," the Swiss bank's asset management arm said https://am.credit-suisse.com/ch/en/asset-management/about-asset-management/news-media-releases/2021/update-cs-supply-chain-finance-funds-20211021.html on its website, referring to a figure equivalent to nearly $97 million.

It expects to receive further payments on a monthly basis until the remaining principal of A$240 million, including interest, has been recovered, by the middle of 2023, at the latest, it added.

GFG, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has been scrambling to refinance its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital filed for insolvency in March.

The debt revamp for its Australia assets will allow GFG to make a "substantial upfront payment" to Greensill Bank and Credit Suisse, with instalments of the balance paid until the new maturity date of June 2023, GFG said on Sunday.

In March, Credit Suisse had to suspend $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and has been paying back the money it recoups in stages. It had recovered about $7.0 billion by the end of September.

"We continue to work hard on recovery, and will seek to make a sixth cash distribution in due course," it said.

($1=1.3355 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aSeQuel’s Jody Johnson Selected as 2021 Women in Business Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal
SE
06:57aAT&T adds wireless subscribers in 5G push, new movies boost HBO Max
RE
06:53aQuest Diagnostics profit falls 11% on slow demand for non-COVID testing
RE
06:51aTHE ONLY WAY IS UP : corporate chiefs warn on prices
RE
06:49aDow Jones Industrial Average : beats profit estimates as supply crunch boosts prices
RE
06:47aCredit Suisse gets first tranche under GFC Alliance debt revamp
RE
06:47aIndian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%
RE
06:46aValero kicks off U.S. refiners' third-quarter earnings with profit
RE
06:44aUK should legislate to prevent scam ads online - FCA, lawmakers
RE
06:42aSouthwest Airlines posts smaller loss as vaccinations drive travel demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
4Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
5Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..

HOT NEWS