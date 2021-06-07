Log in
Credit Suisse : Explanatory note (Form 6-K)

06/07/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Explanatory note

This report on Form 6-K contains the exhibits set forth below. This report on Form 6-K and such exhibits are hereby incorporated by reference into Registration Statement No. 333-238458-02 of Credit Suisse AG.

Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, U.S. counsel to the Company, with respect to the validity of the Notes to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Medium-Term Notes program and with respect to the validity of the Warrants to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Warrants program, under New York law;

Exhibit 5.2: Opinion of Homburger AG, Swiss counsel to the Company, with respect to the Notes to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Medium-Term Notes program, as to certain matters under Swiss law; and

Exhibit 5.3: Opinion of Homburger AG, Swiss counsel to the Company, with respect to the Warrants to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Warrants program, as to certain matters under Swiss law.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CREDIT SUISSE AG
Date: June 7, 2021 By: /s/ Elaine Sam
Name: Elaine Sam
Title: Authorized Officer
By: /s/ Praju Doshi
Name: Praju Doshi
Title: Authorized Officer

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse AG published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
