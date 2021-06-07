Credit Suisse : Explanatory note (Form 6-K)

Explanatory note
This report on Form 6-K contains the exhibits set forth below. This report on Form 6-K and such exhibits are hereby incorporated by reference into Registration Statement No. 333-238458-02 of Credit Suisse AG.
Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, U.S. counsel to the Company, with respect to the validity of the Notes to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Medium-Term Notes program and with respect to the validity of the Warrants to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Warrants program, under New York law;
Exhibit 5.2: Opinion of Homburger AG, Swiss counsel to the Company, with respect to the Notes to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Medium-Term Notes program, as to certain matters under Swiss law; and
Exhibit 5.3: Opinion of Homburger AG, Swiss counsel to the Company, with respect to the Warrants to be issued from time to time by the Company under the Company's Warrants program, as to certain matters under Swiss law.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG
|
Date: June 7, 2021
|
By:
|
/s/ Elaine Sam
|
|
|
Name:
|
Elaine Sam
|
|
|
Title:
|
Authorized Officer
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Praju Doshi
|
|
|
Name:
|
Praju Doshi
|
|
|
Title:
|
Authorized Officer
